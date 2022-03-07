SingViva Accelerates Malaysia Expansion on Insurtech partnership with MY IRC Sdn Bhd
e-kupon, with 5-milliom members access base, has chosen SingViva as its Insurance technology partner to provide access to Digital Life & Health solutions.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingViva announced that it has partnered with MY IRC to offer personalized benefits to its members that leverage on SingViva’s technology and product development capabilities. MY IRC Sdn Bhd’s digital platform e-kupon, will be the first in Malaysia to offer a low-cost critical illness product based on medical science and precision. This digital platform has also been approved by the government with a 5-million members’ access across Malaysia.
As part of the collaboration effort, SingViva will be working with various stakeholders to structure insurance needs, product development, predictive genetic testing and smart contracts for e-kupon.
SingViva Co-Founder & CEO Joseph Koh stated, “SingViva aspires to leverage Precision Medicine, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to produce a net societal benefit where every stakeholder in the ecosystem could both contribute and benefit from the overall improvement in population mortality and morbidity via differentiated data derived from medical science, while further lowering the administration costs via smart contracts.”
About MY IRC
MY IRC SDN BHD is a fast-growing start-up founded by a technology enthusiast in 2019. The main goal is to drive the nation towards a cashless society through an innovative technology platform, e-kupon. Responding to the pandemics and the new culture, e-kupon evolves into digital school product suites to further help school communities manoeuvring this unprecedented event and adapt to the new norm of life.
About SingViva
SingViva is a deep tech company incorporating medical science and blockchain technologies into the Life & Health Insurance sector. Founded in 2021, SingViva enables both users and insurers understand health data better through access to Predictive Genetic Profiling, while working towards improving the overall population health.
Anthony Koh
Singviva Pte Ltd
comms@singviva.com