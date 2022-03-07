Aluminum Caps & Closures Market Size To Reach USD 8.06 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for aluminum caps & closures in reusable sub-segment coupled with high investment in R&D of aluminum caps & closures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aluminum Caps & Closures Market is forecast to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly in the global market due to the high demand for aluminum caps & closures in the beverages and foods processing verticals. The aluminum helps in temperature insulation, moisture-resistance, resistance to chemical corrosion, non-toxicity, non-absorbance, and exfoliation making it highly convenient in pharmaceutical products packaging also. The global market is rising rapidly due to the increase in the packaging units of beverages and food processing verticals.

APAC, owing to its most extensive population base and rising developing economies, is helping the market grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period. China and India are some of the active contributors in this region.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Amcor, Remy Caps, Alcopack, Aludium, Federfintech, DGS, Herti, United Closure, Alameda Packaging, and ITC Packaging.

Market Overview:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global aluminum caps & closures market on the basis of the caps & closures type, type of usability, end-use verticals, and region:

Caps & Closures Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Roll-on Pilfer Proof (ROPP)

Flip Top

Crown Cork

Press Twist

Easy Open End

Spray Bottle

Peel-Off Foil

Closure Strips

Type of Usability Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Reusable

Non-Reusable

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Beverages

Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Foods end-use verticals include food-oils, milk, sauces, dairy products, and jam & jellies, to name a few. Foods also need a high level of insulation from the outer weather. Aluminum insulation keeps the food healthy and fresh and helps remain edible for an extended period. Foods segment is forecasted to gain a growth of 5.2% in 2019-2026.

-Personal Care Products are the range of health-grooming products and toiletries such as antiseptic liquids, grooming oils and gels, perfumes, and others. -This segment is expected to have a market revenue of USD 0.97 Billion by 2026.

-Flip top caps are often seen in the beer bottles, premium water jars, Ittar perfume bottles, and others. Flip Top has a market share of 13.1% in 2018 and growing with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

-Crown Cork is vastly used in the soft-drink glass bottles, beer bottles, dairy drinks, and others. This type of caps are meant to be for use-and-throw purpose as the crown corks cannot be reused for closing the bottles without proper sealing machines, once opened. As the name suggests, the caps are crown alike and mostly used with the glass bottles. The crown cork is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% and will achieve a market revenue of USD 1.38 Billion by 2026.

-Non-Reusable are the ones, which could not be reused once the seal is broken. E.g., crown corks, easy open end, peel-off foils, and others are under the non-reusable segment. The market growth is getting slowed down as this type of caps are for a use-and-throw purpose and is only incorporated with the containers which are made for one-time consumption. The segment is forecasted to get a market share of 31.3% by 2026.

-North America is accounted to gain 21.1% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period.

