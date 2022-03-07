Submit Release
Mighty Paw Launches Professional Dog Grooming Clippers For Effortless Haircuts At Home

Mighty Paw Professional Dog Grooming Clippers

Mighty Paw's electric grooming clippers are cordless and easy to use

The family orientated dog gear company released a new cutting-edge tool as part of their line of dog grooming essentials.

You can expect ultimate precision on all types of dog coats and detail areas.”
— Corey Smith, Founder Mighty Paw
ROCHESTER, NY, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Sport Dog Harness 2.0 and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art dog grooming product today.

The cordless dog clippers are the latest addition to the brand’s line of at-home dog grooming supplies. They’re powered with a rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery that lasts 4.5 hours per charge. The combination of its 4 micro settings and 3 blade speed settings enables dog parents to create the perfect haircut every time.

Mighty Paw designed their grooming clippers with strong ceramic cutting blades because they’re stronger than steel and reduce heat by 75%. The brand includes a bottle of oil and a cleaning brush which are needed in order to properly treat and maintain the clippers.

“It is with great happiness and excitement that we announce the launch of our new cordless Dog Grooming Clippers” said Corey Smith, founder of Mighty Paw. “They give you plenty of time for high quality dog grooming in the comfort of your home while their modern LED display tracks your battery life and blade speed. You can expect ultimate precision on all types of dog coats and detail areas.”

Professional Dog Grooming Clippers Details:
*Easy dog grooming at home
*Cordless & rechargeable
*Lithium ion battery
*Long lasting
*Power adapter
*Stand up charging stand
*3 blade speed settings
*4 micro adjustment settings (3, 6, 9 & 12 mm)
*Ceramic cutting blades
*Titanium coated fixed blade
*For all types of coats
*Cut with ultimate precision
*Create the perfect cut each time
*Modern LED Display
*Easy to clean
*Oil bottle
*Cleaning brush

About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###

Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
Mighty Paw's Cordless Dog Grooming Clippers Are Low Noise For Anxious Dogs 🐶

