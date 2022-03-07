Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Growth by 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Shares, Revenue | Segmentation by Types, Applications, Regions | Key Players, Opportunities

Expected Revenue USD 1206 million by 2027 with CAGR of 31.3%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Period Panties market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Period Panties, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market was valued at US$ 200.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1206 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% during 2021-2027.

The topmost companies in the Period Panties market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Period Panties. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

THINX

Knixwear

Modibodi

Dear Kate

Ruby Love

Aisle

Key period panties (menstrual underwear) participant Include THINX, Knixwear, Modibodi, Dear Kate, Ruby Love and Aisle. THINX is the largest player, with about 27% market share in global.

Market Segmentation: -

Period Panties market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Period Panties report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Brief

Boyshort

Hi-Waist

Others

Segment by Application

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52%. Following Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 29%.

Reasons to Procure this Report: -

The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways

1. The report provides Period Panties market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim

2. The research includes the Period Panties market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment

3. Period Panties market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats

4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business

5. The study helps evaluating Period Panties business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.

