Paperboard Market Size Expected To Reach USD 665.85 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

An increase in awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboards are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Paperboard market is forecast to reach USD 665.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paperboard is a thick paper material consisting of a compressed layer of paper pulp. It is extensively used for packaging as its easy-to-open, and reseal packaging designs provide benefits to them and end-users. Besides, it is environmentally friendly and can be recycled. Retailers and product manufacturers also enjoy great benefits from paperboard packaging. It can be placed, stored, and displayed effectively on retail shelves.

The most important properties of paperboard, the driving force of the market, are its recyclability, its reusability, and its durability. Also, the growing awareness of ecological conservation makes consumers inclined to use paperboard. Besides, high-resolution graphics and two-sided printing of paperboard can enhance the brand promotion of products. Therefore, various product manufacturers choose it as packaging material.

Key participants include Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Mondi plc, Metsä Group, International Paper Company, Oji Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Stora Enso Oyj and Outlook Group LLC, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Kraft Liner market on the basis of Product, Basis Weight, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boxboard

Containerboard

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Sources

Recycled Waste Paper

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Non-Durable Goods

Durable Goods

Graphic Printing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-Asia-Pacific has a significant share of the global paperboard packaging market. Emerging foods and beverages, electronics, consumer products, and the pharmaceutical industry as a result of economic development will fuel the demand soon. Another factor affecting the market is the increase in income level and technological development in the pharmaceutical industry. The region will experience a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period.

-North America will experience stagnant growth in the global paperboard packaging sector due to the maturity of the market in this region. In 2019, the segment represented around 22.0% of the entire sales.

-The European region will experience moderate and steady growth due to government-imposed paper recycling regulations. The segment generated USD 95.76 billion in the world market in 2019.

-The Containerboard segment held the largest share because of its extensive usage in E-commerce and electronic product packaging.

-Fresh sources are estimated to lead the material type segment with a significant CAGR because of the risks involved in the usage of recycled waste paper.

-The food and beverage segment is estimated to capture a massive share of the market because of the flourishing of the take-out food consumption and changing lifestyle patterns of individuals.

