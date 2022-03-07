Submit Release
IBQMI® certified professionals are becoming increasingly common due to the growth of online education

Having already established a series of virtual educational programs, IBQMI® saw no decline in enrollees during the pandemic.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) recently highlighted the continued importance of its distinguished catalog of pioneering training programs, serving the educational needs of a growing remote workforce. Having already established a series of virtual educational programs, IBQMI® saw no decline in enrollees during the pandemic, and given the likely permanent nature of this workforce, fully expects expanded enrollment to continue indefinitely. IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor, establishing training and certification standards worldwide with a full spectrum of easily accessible online training for professionals of all types.

“Over 90% of polled employees have stated that they want to continue working remotely in some capacity, even as the pandemic begins to ease in severity,” said Steve Taylor, Sr. Business Analyst at IBQMI®. “And almost half of those employees also want to continue working remotely for most or all of the time. We hear this phrase used a great deal because it’s true: this is the new normal. Companies and organizations have already calculated the benefits of a permanent remote workforce. But employee training still remains as important now as ever – and with remote workers, virtual training makes the most sense. IBQMI® has already perfected the remote training program, and our certifications also give your organization a chance to monitor employee progress, while retaining your top talent.”

IBQMI® – Training the Leaders of Tomorrow in Over 70 Countries

"We have not experienced a decrease in orders at all,” said O. Maria at OM-Coaches.com, IBQMI ACCREDITED TRAINING PARTNER®. “Since IBQMI® certifications take place online, we were simply able to convince our customers to perform the digital transition despite the pandemic."

IBQMI® is a major voice in establishing best practices, helping students adapt to industry changes and requirements using IBQMI®’s access to key policy data, information systems governance, security requirements, auditing practices, and other relevant news. Each Certificate of Successful Completion is internationally recognized by major corporations and organizations, with professional titles that can only be awarded by IBQMI®. Major proprietary training programs offered include:

• IBQMI APPROVED KANBAN PROFESSIONAL®
CERTIFIED KANBAN COACH®
CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®
• CERTIFIED LEAN PROJECT MANAGER®
• IBQMI TQM PRACTITIONER®
IBQMI TQM TRAINER®
• IBQMI LEAN ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT®
• And a global network of ATP Trainings.

To learn more about helping remote employees increase their qualifications via IBQMI® training, go online. Or follow IBQMI® on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn.

About IBQMI®

IBQMI® is a U.S. Government contractor partnering with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and an official member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. 

IBQMI® is an industry-standard training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs. They offer original certifications to more than 70 countries worldwide, including Kanban Certification and the pioneering Scrumban certification, the very first available on the market.

Melissa Hayes, Customer Success Team Lead
International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC
+1 307-459-3576
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

