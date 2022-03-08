ArtDHope Foundation in association with Meta Canvas hosts the First-Ever Contemporary NFT Virtual Reality Art Exhibition
ArtDHope Foundation & MetaCanvas is conducting a Virtual Reality exhibition with contemporary artworks is the first-ever experience for art collectors.INDIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic forced digitization in unimagined fields like Fine Arts which are all about the feel and visuals. However, with the ever-increasing need for social distancing, an art exhibition seemed a far-fetched dream to attain; not anymore. Smartly utilizing VR technology to display Fine Arts, ArtDHope Foundation has come up with a unique concept of a Fine art NFT Virtual Reality exhibition.
The Not For Profit Global Artist Community, ArtDHope Foundation, in association with MetaCanvas, a Singapore-based Fine Art NFT Market place is conducting this exhibition on the OnCyber NFT Virtual place. The 3D VR exhibition with interesting contemporary artworks is the first-ever experience for art collectors.
ArtDHope Foundation's efforts to support artists and contribution towards social causes are two prime objectives behind hosting this event. The artist community was one of the most affected professions during the pandemic. This digital event will probe the unexplored territories of arts and technology. And together, how these two can create a secure and potential future for artists and art lovers.
Boundless Limit- Interesting details!
The International Art Exhibition hosts works of 22 acclaimed contemporary artists. The event is held at ‘The Clouds Art Gallery’ provided by OnCyber.io, a virtual gallery space, and will be live for two months. The event features around 50+ artworks by notable fine artists minted into NFT formats.
These NFT artworks will also offer physical artworks ownership to the collector upon request. The exhibition will feature a 3D virtual gallery experience. Visitors can participate in the extensive use of VR technology offered by ArtDHope’s technology partner OnCyber.
22 eminent artists will be presenting their works at the NFT art exhibition
A few renowned names presenting their NFT art at the event include Ameen Khaleel- an award-winning artist with a Gjutars Residency in Finland.
Featured are artworks by the award-winning artist and secretary of Lalithakala Akademi N. Balamurali Krishnan and Nandan PV. The exhibition also showcases a highly valued and rare artwork of Rajan M Krishnan. Paintings of artist Michael C Peters notable for their abstract drawing and staged photography are another highlight.
Art collectors can also experience instinct-inspired social theme paintings by Blodsow V.S and daily life scenes around the globe through immersive decayed posters by French artist Louimari Maudet. The exhibition also hosts artworks of contemporary artists like Anto George, Teppo Valkama, Ajaya Kumar, Louimari Maudet, and other notable international artists.
ArtDHope Foundation & MetaCanvas
The event ensures an extensively immersive experience through its 3D element. The foundation hopes to offer a futuristic approach to connect art patrons and lovers with their unique concept. This first-ever NFT exhibition intends to open the gateway to future possibilities in the art industry with extensive use of technology.
About MetaCanvas
MetaCanvas is a digital asset space that assists traditional fine artists to venture into the NFT paradigm, ensuring high liquidity and global popularity for their artworks.
About ArtDHope Foundation
ArtDHope Foundation is a Not For Profit association of artists and the art Community supporting traditional artists. The global community represents artists and supports them to generate income. The foundation also contributes to social causes through its events. They aim to promote art and culture and connect art patrons and collectors.
Boundless Limit, an online virtual Reality NFT exhibition will be live from 9th March 2022 to 9th May 2022. You can access the exhibition by visiting www.artdhope.org/boundlesslimit
