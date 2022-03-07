Generic Drugs Market 2022 Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast 2027

Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Sanofi, Lupin

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

Market competition is not intense. Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical and Aspen are the leaders of the industry, with about 19% market shares.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

The global Generic Drugs market size is projected to reach USD 505790 million by 2027, from USD 281010 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type

Prescription

Non-Prescription Drugs

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Teva

Novartis - Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy's

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

Pharmaniaga Berhad

Hovid Berhad

Duopharma Biotech

Kotra Pharma

HOE Pharmaceutical

Y.S.P. Industries

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

