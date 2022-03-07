Global DevOps Platform Market 2022-2028 Growing at a CAGR of 20.7% and Expected to Reach USD 6737.6 million

Datadog, AWS, BMC Software, Azure, MicroFocus, Oracle

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DevOps Platform Market 2022 research report gives experts analysis on the global current market size estimate, market scenario, structure, products, top industry players, segmentation by types, applications. DevOps Platform market report covers the dynamics that have a strong impact on the DevOps Platform market and can also impact its upcoming development. Growth inducing dynamics, market restraints and recent growths have also been analysed in the report in order to deliver profound data about the industry.

The global DevOps Platform market size is projected to reach USD 26370 million by 2028, from USD 6737.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2028.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

Market Segmentation: -

DevOps Platform market report provides analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide DevOps Platform report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications.

Segment by Type

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Segment by Application

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of DevOps Platform. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the DevOps Platform Market:

By Company



Datadog

AWS

BMC Software

Azure

MicroFocus

Oracle

Dynatrace

SolarWinds

Splunk

Huawei Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

New Relic

IBM

Cisco

NetScout

BLUEKING

Broadcom

Cloudwise

ScienceLogic

SinoCLC

Zenoss

Beijing Networkbench Inc.

Isscloud

Shanghai New Centurion Network Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Linked See

OneAPM

Baidu AI Cloud.

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

Guangzhou Canway Technology Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Qingchuang Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Bonree

Global DevOps platform manufacturers are Datadog, AWS, BMC Software etc. Top 5 got about 32% market shares.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the highest contributor to the overall market share, with about 50% market shares. The IT, telecom, retail and BFSI industries are the main adopters of DevOps tool.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

TOC of Global DevOps Platform Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 DevOps Platform Breakdown Data by Type

5 DevOps Platform Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America DevOps Platform Market Size (2017-2028)

7 Europe DevOps Platform Market Size (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific DevOps Platform Market Size (2017-2028)

9 Latin America DevOps Platform Market Size (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa DevOps Platform Market Size (2017-2028)

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Questions answered in the DevOps Platform market research report:

What is the DevOps Platform market size?

What are the market driving factors behind the DevOps Platform market?

What are the market trends and forecast for the global DevOps Platform market?

What are the trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of DevOps Platform market segmentation by type, application, geography?

Which are the major global DevOps Platform companies?

What is the CAGR and Revenue expected in future?

