CodeRed.Club is Aligning eSports events with "web3 industries", providing streaming IPFS to attract new users.
CodeRed.Club is offering Premium Free IPFS streaming and up to 31GiB per upload in NFT storage in the unique global eSports & Game streaming Metaverse Industry.
CodeRed offers new streaming platforms that can cater for the differences in geographical regions, by including locally popular streamers and games titles into eSports events.”GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the codered.club & NFT video eSports game cards (up to 31GiB in size per individual upload!) -powered metaverse, this unique project combines the latest technologies for the ultimate last mile IPFS experience.
Gamers can enter CodeRed tournaments and engage in competition games; the winner gets paid in $CRED, the CodeRed match will be issued as an NFT eSports video game card (up to 31GiB in size per individual upload!). Win $CRED with playing games, doing competition fights, solo or multiplayer versions.
Yield farmers who get involved early with Code Red Club strategy, can reap sizable profits. $CRED is currently offering Yield Farming with 600% APY .
$CRED is driven by HODL $CRED token appreciation & sponsorships, increasing the valuation of the $CRED token, thus increasing the valuation of the CodeRed tournament prizes.
$CRED is based on community & HODL appreciation & participations. We seek continuous support by, and from, for example, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Epic Games, Inc, and all corporations that publish games played in tournaments and related names (e.g., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Nintendo Company, Ltd., Xbox, Playstation, etc.). All copyrights, trademarks, content, game titles, trade names, trade dress, artwork, imagery, and other rights are the trademark, copyrighted material, or other property of their respective owners and we are not endorsed by, affiliated with, or maintained by. All rights reserved.
What is Code Red Club?
In essence, Code Red Club is the ultimate metaverse dedicated to virtual gaming content. Designed for gamers and collectors alike, this new ecosystem consists of NFT eSports cards collection and competition in tournaments and single fights in the esports and games metaverse. coderedserver.dao accepts storage requests up to 31GiB in size per individual upload!
coderedserver.dao .dao stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), sometimes called a decentralized autonomous corporation (DAC), which is an organization represented by rules encoded as a computer program that is transparent, controlled by the organization members and not influenced by a central government. In other words, they are member-owned communities without centralized leadership. A DAO's financial transaction record and program rules are maintained on a blockchain.
Thanks to this amazing collection, holders can trade and collect exquisite NFT eSports video cards. What’s more, each CodeRed match will be driven by HODL $CRED token sponsorships, increasing the valuation of the $CRED token thus increasing the valuation of the CodeRed tournament prizes.
With the tournaments from codered.club , you can enter Multiplayer tournaments and Matches and get paid for it in $CRED!
Code Red Club Token ($CRED) is dedicated to the fans of the unique global eSports and game streaming, and it aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency industry. Its presale will be held via the Presale page on the website. The presale is expected to sell out significantly fast due to the anticipation within the community.
You can have fully personalized custom $CRED matches exactly as you want them to be. Totally on your own. Or you can challenge other players in the competitive, multiplayer mode.
The $CRED Games bounty has an allocation of 30.000.000.000.000 or 30% of the outstanding $CRED tokens, to provide real tangible incentive for eSports
tournaments, matches & fights and NFT eSports video card bounty! Enjoy Different competition styles.
If you don't want to enter in tournaments and matches or games, codered.club is currently offering Farming with 600% APY
The Meta codered.club IPFS Cluster nodes have been upgraded to the latest versions.
The global gaming market was valued at USD 173.70 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 546 billion by 2026. In 2021 alone, players spent a whopping 61,000,000,000 USD (61B USD) on in-game items but received nothing back. The gaming industry is immense but flawed, built on one-sided models that limit user ownership.
It’s time to change this, instead giving players ownership, incentives and control of their winning game aspects!
Code Red Club with codered.club is setting the new tournament metaverse benchmark in the global video gaming market!
Rising viewership will create greater levels of competition between content streaming platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. CodeRed is Aligning eSports events with other industries, such as crypto and NFT industries, which will provide these streaming platforms with opportunities to attract new users.
CodeRed NFT offers new streaming platforms that can cater for the differences in geographical regions, by including locally popular streamers and games titles into eSports events.
