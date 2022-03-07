Not For The Environment But For Your Healthy Future: Vegan Diet Could Brighten Your Lifestyle

Vegan Food Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not just PETA anymore; more and more people now opt to go vegan. We, humans, have been using­, more appropriately, extorting, natural resources including natural minerals, trees & plants, and animals. Nature obeys the “survival of the fittest” law. However, we have broken the law eons ago and the story of animal extortion thus started.

Harming animals is no longer a topic of virtue. We have pushed the imbalance of the earth to its limit. It not only harms the environments and animals but also increases our chances of developing cancer. Various studies have proved the consumption of processed meat can cause cancer and other fatal diseases. What’s more, a study shows that consumption of animal’s flesh, milk, and eggs could be as detrimental to our health as smoking. Even we forget all these researches, the current pandemic–which has shattered every economy in the world and disrupted out lifestyle–is a result of unsupervised and excessive consumption of animal flesh. The timing couldn’t be perfect for you to go vegan!

What’s so special about the vegan diet?

Apart from the satisfaction of not killing any animal or natural resources, vegan foods can get you all the required nutrients. In fact, several vegan foods are rich in plant-based protein and a balanced diet rich in whole foods such as fruits, grains, seeds, pulses, and vegetables is enough for you to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Several studies have shown that people following a vegan diet naturally consume more antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, Vitamins A, C, and E. Whereas, others may have to pop pills to maintain their intake.

As mentioned above, a study portrays that a vegan diet could help minimize the risk of diseases as a plant-based diet is filled with phytochemicals, omega-3 fatty acids, and powerful antioxidants coupled with a lower concentration of fatty acids. All of this contributes to minimizing the risk of fatal diseases including cancer.

Can vegan food boost your mood?

The current situation across the world where people have to obey social distancing regulations could take a toll on mental health. A vegan diet could be helpful in this situation. Not to mention that avoiding harming animals gives a clearer conscience, various studies show that vegans may live happier than meat-eaters. What’s more, vegetarians and vegans show response on depression tests and mood profiles than non-vegetarian.

Having a perfect physique could be a stressful issue for some. The vegan diet has lower calories than animal-derived food, which works wonders in reducing weight without focusing on reducing calories. As most vegan food contains less saturated fat than animal-derived food, vegans tend to have lower BMI than non-vegans.

Vegan food could help diabetes

Research showed that vegans show lower blood sugar levels, which minimizes the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 78%. In fact, for diabetes patients, a vegetarian diet is recommended. Consuming a lot of plant-based food helps to deal with obesity, reducing the chances of developing diabetes.

Apart from the vegan diet helps in improve skin. The major reason for damaging the skin is dairy. The diary consumption leads to acne and vegan diet, filled with vegetables and fruit would result in healthy skin. In light of the current pandemic, people are more inclined toward adopting a vegan diet. According to Allied Market Research, the global vegan food market is expected to $31.4 billion by 2026, and given the increase in obesity and the number of diabetes patients across, the market growth is bound to increase even more.

