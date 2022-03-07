Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power generation, transmission and control equipment market size is expected to grow from $484.33 billion in 2021 to $538.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s power generation, transmission and control equipment market forecast the market is expected to reach $794.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The global power generation, transmission and control equipment market consists of sales of power generation, transmission and control equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce power, distribution, and specialty transformers, electric motors, generators, and motor generator sets, switchgear and switchboard apparatus, relays, and industrial controls.

Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Trends

The relay and industrial control industry is increasingly adopting SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) systems to enhance process efficiency and productivity. SCADA systems are used to remotely control industrial processes such as power generation, fabrication and refining through coded signals over cloud channels. The applications of these SCADA systems is expected to rise mainly due to their scalability, ease of upgrading, emergence of global smart grid projects and increased use of cloud technologies. The power generation, transmission and control equipment market is also benefitting from high demand for energy and renewable resource projects.

Global Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Market Segments

The global power generation, transmission, control equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Transformer, Electric Motor and Generator, Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus, Relay and Industrial Controls

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others

By End-User Sector: Private, Public

Subsegments Covered: Low Power Transformers (100 MVA to 500 MVA), Medium Power Transformers (501 MVA to 800 MVA), High Power Transformers (801 MVA to 1200 MVA), Electric Motors, Electric Generators, Switchboard, Switchgear, Relays, Industrial Controls

By Geography: The global power generation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides power generation, transmission and control equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts power generation, transmission and control equipment market growth, transmission and control equipment market, power generation, transmission and control equipment market share, power generation, transmission and control equipment market segments and geographies, power generation, transmission and control equipment market players, power generation, transmission and control equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The power generation, transmission and control equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Nidec Corp, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Amphenol Corp, Legrand S.A., Toshiba Corporation and Hanwha.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

