Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Focuses On Advanced Innovative Solutions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major institutes and companies operating in the oral contraceptive pills sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for oral contraceptive pills. For instance, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a birth control pill that should only be consumed once a month. The star-shaped capsule may significantly minimize accidental pregnancies caused by users who fail to take their regular dose of the pill. The capsule is filled with gelatin which may stay in the abdomen for weeks after swallowing, from where hormones are slowly released to stop childbirth.

In January 2020, Theramex, a specialty pharmaceutical company for women announced the acquisition of rights to Zoely®, a patented oral contraceptive from Merck &Co for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aids Theramex in global expansion and adding innovative treatment options for women to its portfolio. Merck & Co. is a US-based multinational pharmaceutical company that has oral contraceptives in its product portfolio.

The global oral contraceptive pills market size is expected to grow from $18.44 billion in 2021 to $20.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global oral contraceptive pills market is expected to reach $31.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Major players covered in the global oral contraceptive pills industry are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Syzygy Healthcare, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Ferring B.V, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The high incidence of unintended pregnancies is expected to drive the oral contraceptive pills market growth over the coming years. Unintended pregnancy is a pregnancy that is always unwanted, such as a pregnancy where no children have been planned. The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study shows that the rates of unwanted pregnancy and abortion declined substantially when women received a one-year prescription of oral contraceptives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 74 million women living in low middle-income economies register unplanned pregnancies every year globally. The WHO’s research noticed 4,794 women had an unplanned pregnancy after they had discontinued using contraceptives.

According to the oral contraceptive pills market forecast, the need to avoid unintended pregnancies drives the growth of the oral contraceptive pills market.

TBRC’s global oral contraceptive pills market report is segmented by type into combination, progestin only, others, by category into generic, branded, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinic, online channel, public channel and NGO, other.

