The Protein Inhibitors Market Grows At 9% Rate With Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to contribute to the growth of the global protein inhibitors market over the forecast period. Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases are becoming more prevalent. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases are expected to become the seventh leading cause of death globally by the end of 2030. In the USA, the number reached 157 million in 2020, with 87 million people having multiple conditions. Protein inhibitors are used for the treatment of these diseases attributing to fewer adverse effects and higher efficacy. Therefore, an increasing number of people with chronic diseases are anticipated to propel the protein inhibitors market growth.

The global protein inhibitors market size is expected to grow from $62.54 billion in 2021 to $68.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein inhibitor market is expected to reach $96.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Companies in the protein inhibitors market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to develop new drugs to meet the market demand. Protein inhibitors market trends include strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in February 2020, Catalent, Inc., a USA-based provider of delivery technologies, drug manufacturing, gene therapies, biologics, and consumer healthcare products announced the partnership agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., an immune-oncology company based in the USA to manufacture ZM008, a monoclonal antibody targeting solid tumors. Moreover, in February 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a USA-based pharmaceutical company, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a USA-based biotechnology company, announced a global exclusive licence agreement and strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize Rigel's R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitor, for all indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Major players covered in the global protein inhibitors industry are Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, Roche, Teva, Apotex, Novartis, Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

TBRC’s global protein inhibitors market report is segmented by product into protein kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibody, others, by application into oncology, inflammatory diseases, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, online pharmacies.

