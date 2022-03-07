Sperm Bank Market to Generate $4.86 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted that the sperm bank market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the sperm bank market. The findings of the report states that the global market for sperm bank generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.86 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers valuable information on changing market dynamics, major segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, investors, shareholders, and new entrants.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Rise in incidences of male and female infertility and several supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancements are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sperm bank market globally. The extended lockdown across the world led to a steep decline in the number of sperm donations. Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities, especially during the initial phase. At the same time, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment hampered the market growth. However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon, once the global situation comes back to normalcy.

“The global sperm bank market is driven by increase in incidence of male and female infertility and rise in demand for various infertility and artificial insemination techniques such as in vitro Fertilization (IVF) and donor insemination. Moreover, government initiative to support sperm bank, surge in acceptance of sperm bank across the globe, and technological advancement and development in the sperm bank industry are some factors that fuel the growth of the sperm bank market.” said Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sperm bank market based on donor, application, and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

By donor type, the known donor segment accounted for the major market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2019. The same segment is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By service type, the sperm storage segment contributed to the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the global sperm bank market in 2019. This segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, the market Asia-Pacific garnered the lion’s share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global sperm bank market. This region is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global sperm bank market report include Babyquest Cryobank, California Cryobank, European Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Androcryos, Nordic Cryobank Group, Cryos International, Xytex Sperm Bank.

