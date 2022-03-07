Global Fetal Monitoring Market to Generate $4.25 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of preterm births, perpetual requirement for fetal monitoring and non-government issues propel the growth of fetal monitoring market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a research report on the fetal monitoring market. The findings of the report states that the global market for fetal monitoring generated $2.93 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $4.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape for investors, shareholders, market players, and new entrants.

Onkar Sumant, Manager for Healthcare at Allied Market Research, highlighted, “The growth of the global fetal monitoring market is attributed to increase in incidences of stillbirths, multiple pregnancy, late maternal age, technological advancements, and increase in emphasis on continuous fetal monitoring. Furthermore, rise in investments by governments in healthcare system and hospitals are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the market.”

The research offers an extensive analysis of drivers, restrains, and opportunities to enable market players gain insights for strategizing and tapping on new opportunities. Rise in number of preterm births, perpetual requirement for fetal monitoring, and ongoing government and non-government issues propel the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. However, strict regulations, expensive nature of fetal monitoring devices, and lowered birth rates restrain the market growth. On the other hand, availability of portable and wireless products creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The research offers an extensive scenario of Covid-19 along with outlining its impact on the fetal monitoring market across the world. Fetal monitoring procedures were postponed during the initial phases of pandemic to avoid the risks related to cross-contamination of Covid-19 and shift in resources to Covid wards in hospitals. Non-elective procedures were postponed during the lockdown. However, procedures in extreme cases were carried out. The market is expected to get back on track post-pandemic.

The report offers a detailed analysis of segments of the global fetal monitoring market based on product, method, application, portability, end user, and region. This analysis offers insights for startups, investors, and leading market players to determine the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments.

Based on product, the ultrasound segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for ultrasound for periodic checkups and adoption of radiation-free ultrasound technology. However, the electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on portability, the portable segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to ease in usage for home-based settings and hospitals. However, the non-portable segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global fetal monitoring market, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2027. This is due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, supportive healthcare policies, and developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global fetal monitoring market analyzed in the research include GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge Group, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Neoventa Medical AB, and OSI Systems, Inc.

