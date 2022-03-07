Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market to Generate $35.60 Billion by 2026,States Report by Allied Market Research

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted elderly and disabled assistive devices market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market generated $23.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $35.60 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report highlights the key segments, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive scenario.

The report provides detailed insights on drivers, restrains, and opportunities to help the market players in devising several growth strategies. Increase in geriatric and disabled population, high disposable income of baby boomers, and rapid technological advancements in assistive devices drive the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. However, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging untapped economies are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the elderly and disabled assistive devices market globally. The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the supply chain, which led to distorted manufacturing facilities, thereby impacting the global early and disabled assistive devices market negatively. However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

“Increase in incidence of mobility impairment disorders and rise in geriatric population across the globe majorly drives the growth of the elderly and disabled assistive devices market. Moreover, surge in technological advancements pertaining to the development of more comfortable assistive devices further fuels the market growth.” said Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market based on type and region. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

Based on type, the mobility aids devices segment garnered the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. This segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The leading market players analyzed in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market report include Drive Medical, Invacare, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), AI Squared, Siemens Ltd., GN Resound Group, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey hearing technologies, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and William Demant Holding A/S.

