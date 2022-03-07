Enzymes Market Grows With Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer

Enzymes Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing prevalence of cancer requiring drug-metabolizing enzymes (DMEs) for chemotherapy is expected to drive the growth of the global enzymes market in the coming years. The activation of enzymes in a human body help destroy the cancer cells and breaks down the tumor. The expression and function of drug-metabolizing enzymes in cancer patients' tumor tissues and metabolic organs is therefore essential and help patients for whom reaction anticancer drugs and response to chemotherapy is low. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to cancer and about 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer that can be cured using therapeutic enzymes is predicted to drive enzymes market growth.

The global enzymes market size is expected to grow from $9.40 billion in 2021 to $10.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The enzyme market is expected to reach $17.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Read more on the Global Enzymes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enzyme-global-market-report

The development of new approaches to treat cancer using enzymes is one of the key enzymes market industry trends. Major universities and companies are investing in researches focusing on evolving new solutions in enzyme therapies for cancer treatment. For example, in August 2020, scientists from McGill University and Osaka University in Japan were able to unlock the behavior of an enzyme involved in the spread of cancer cells by using the CMCF beamline at the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan.

Major players covered in the global enzymes industry are Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Horizon Pharma, Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Vivus, Digestive Care, Leadiant Biosciences, Roche Holdings AG and Codexis Inc.

In May 2020, AbbVie Inc., an America based biopharmaceutical company acquired Allergan plc for $63 billion. This acquisition significantly expands and diversifies AbbVie's revenue base and complements existing leadership positions in Immunology, with Humira and recently launched Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and Hematologic Oncology, with Imbruvica and Venclexta. Allergan plc, an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical and enzymes-based therapeutic products.

TBRC’s global enzymes market research report is segmented by product type into asparaginase, lipase, protease, nattokinase, chitinase, serratiopeptidase, collagenase, ligase, others, by application into leukemia, stomach disorders, antitumor, skin ulcers, Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, others, by end-user into drug manufacturers, hospitals, private clinics, research laboratories.

Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Asparaginase, Lipase, Protease, Nattokinase, Chitinase, Serratiopeptidase, Collagenase, Ligase), By Application (Leukemia, Stomach Disorders, Antitumor, Skin Ulcers, Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease), By End User (Drug Manufacturers, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a enzymes market overview, enzymes forecast, enzymes market size and enzymes market growth for the whole market, enzymes market segments, geographies, enzymes market trends, enzymes market drivers, enzymes market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Enzymes Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3425&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Carbohydrase’s, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Oxidase & Hydratases), By Source (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Animal Nutrition) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-enzyme-global-market-report

Digestive Enzymes Global Market Report 2022 – By Enzyme Type (Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types), By Origin (Animal, Fungi, Microbial, Plant), By Application (Indigestion, Chronic Pancreatitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-enzyme-global-market-report

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone), By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders), By Function (Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines, Protein Diagnostics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-proteins-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

