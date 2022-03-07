Maria Concetto Winery Halts Wine Sales to Russia in Response to Invasion of Ukraine
Will donate to non-profit supporting Ukraine from proceeds of wine salesCALISTOGA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California-based Maria Concetto Winery today announced it has halted all sales of wine to importers from Russia. The decision to refuse to sell wine to buyers in Russia has been made in response to Russian aggression in its recent invasion of Ukraine. The winery has received multiple requests for wine by container from buyers in Russia but has declined to fulfill the orders. Maria Concetto Winery further announced it will be donating a portion of proceeds of wine sales to a non-profit fund supporting Ukraine.
“We are against any kind of war and aggression,” said a spokesperson for Maria Concetto Winery. “We stand with the people of Ukraine in resisting this unjust war.”
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the war has caused widespread devastation and the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian civilians. Global reaction has been swift and negative, with Russia facing a myriad of economic sanctions and terminations of business relationships, such as the one being made by Maria Concetto Winery.
Maria Concetto Winery was founded by Maria Reznikova, an expat who became interested in wine business. It is a boutique, woman-owned winery located in the heart of California Wine Country. From Mendocino to Napa Valley, the winery produces its wines to satisfy even the
most discerning of wine lovers. The true flavors of each varietal and their unique terroir shine through in every vintage and every bottle.
“At Maria Concetto Winery, our mission is simple: we offer only great wines at affordable prices.
We are selecting from the best sources, so our selections will always offer a wide range of pricing for everyone,” explained Reznikova, who serves as President.
Maria Concetto’s new releases are sourced from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino and Paso
Robles. “Our inventive spirit is an homage to all California terroirs and winemakers, where winemaking is still considered a sacred art form,” added Reznikova.
The word “Concetto” means “concept” in Italian and is the anchor for the Maria Concetto Winery name.
For more information, visit www.MariaConcettoWinery.com.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here