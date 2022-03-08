Zhongze Announces Collaboration with Fudan Prof. Nashat Abumaria to Develop Novel AD Therapies

Zhongze Therapeutics and Prof. Abumaria to Develop Novel TRPM7 Ion Channel Modulators for Alzheimer's disease

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zhongze Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative and transformative therapies for both psychiatric and neurological disorders announced today that it has reached an agreement with Prof. Nashat Abumaria from the Institutes of Brain Science (IOBS) of Fudan University to jointly develop Novel TRPM7 Ion Channel modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Prof. Nashat Abumaria has previously found that the TRPM7 ion channel plays an important role in synaptic and cognitive functions as well as in Alzheimer's disease. Zhongze Therapeutics will work with Prof. Nashat Abumaria to discover and develop first-in-class TRPM7 ion channel modulators with a goal to have a modulator ready for clinical trials in a not so distant future.

“We are very excited to work with Prof. Nashat Abumaria to translate his original bench finding to the clinic. Prof. Nashat Abumaria and Zhongze share a common ambition to find a solution for the patients who suffer from the devastating Alzheimer’s disease and together we are hoping to achieve the goal of finding an effective drug quicker” commented Xianbo Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Zhongze Therapeutics. “We are very keen to see our basic science discoveries being potentially translated to clinical application. Therefore, we are thrilled to work with the experienced and accomplished leaders, managers and scientists of Zhongze Therapeutics. This ambitious collaboration will enable development and testing of the first of its kind TRPM7 ion channel activator as a novel and innovative approach to treat Alzheimer’s disease”, commented Nashat Abumaria, Ph.D., Principal Investigator of IOBS.

About the Institutes of Brain Science, Fudan University

Founded in 2006, the Institutes of Brain Science (IOBS), Fudan University is one of China’s scientific and technological innovation platforms. The Institute has accumulated high-end talents in Brain science. Relying on the comprehensive advantages of Fudan University and the good quality resources of the State Key Laboratory of Medical Neurobiology, the IOBS is devoted to cutting-edge neuroscience research, mainly covering (1) the basic neurobiology; (2) higher-order cognitive functions; (3) major brain disorders.

For additional information, please visit

https://iobs.fudan.edu.cn/fe/ba/c17295a261818/page.htm

About Zhongze Therapeutics

Zhongze Therapeutics, with offices in Shanghai China and Victoria Australia, is a clinical stage biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative and transformative therapies for both psychiatric and neurological disorders. A pioneer in neuroplasticity hypothesis-based drug discovery and precision neurology, Zhongze Therapeutics integrates target- and phenotypic-based drug discovery with precision neurology approaches to discover and develop effective CNS therapies more efficiently. Our leading assets are a phase II combo drug for substance use disorders and a phase I small molecule for schizophrenia.

For additional information, please visit

http://www.zhongzetherapeutics.com/

Contact:

abumaria@fudan.edu.cn