Establishment of Digital Platform to Register Students Returning from Ukraine (Ministry)

MOROCCO, March 7 - The Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation has set up a digital platform to list students returning from Ukraine, their specializations and academic levels.

In a statement, the Ministry called, Friday, on the students concerned to enter their data on the platform available via the link "https://www.enssup.gov.ma/en/etudiants-ukraine".

This step comes after the events that are currently taking place in Ukraine, in order to monitor and accompany the situation of Moroccan students returning to the country, noted the statement.

MAP 05 March 2022

