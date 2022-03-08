Sun Health Center Offers Neurorehab for Traumatic Brain Injury in Deerfield Beach, Fla

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is offering a valuable service in Deerfield.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering Neurorehab for Traumatic Brain Injury in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center explained that nobody should have to experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI), yet it’s more prevalent than one might think.

Parana went on to note that while TBI can range in severity from mild to severe, the experience can be nothing short of devastating. In addition to the tremendous health blow, Parana said, there is often the overwhelming physical, emotional, and financial strain of dealing with a temporary and potentially long-term or even permanent disability.

“We’re one of a small number of providers across the country that are certified and qualified to provide cutting-edge Neurorehab (also known as Neuro Therapy) for TBI,” Parana stressed before adding, “TBI treatment at Sun Health consists of neuromodulation and neurofeedback, which help repair the brain dysregulation associated with TBI, thereby relieving related symptoms.”

As to why anyone should give the company’s neurorehab services a try, Parana pointed out that Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

“Using a combination of neuromodulation and neurofeedback that’s customized for your brain and your specific treatment needs, we can unleash, reinforce, and strengthen those regenerative brainwave patterns and help the brain rewire itself faster and better—for optimal health and function in the aftermath of a TBI, Parana said.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

