High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Rising Business-Opportunities With Immense Development Trends by 2030

Development of the food packaging industry provides growth of the high-pressure processing equipment market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global high-pressure processing equipment market was valued at $404.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,238.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for high pressure processing equipment in the medical industry, rise in consumption of frozen foods, and the development of the food packaging industry drive the global high pressure processing equipment market growth. On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of a high pressure processing machine hinder the market progress. However, adoption of high pressure processing equipment in the seafood processing sector is expected to open new opportunities for market players.

Top manufacturers:

Leading players of the global high pressure processing equipment market analyzed in the research include Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies Inc, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, CHIC FresherTech, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se, and Co KG, Universal Pasteurization Co, Next HPP, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

COVID-19 scenario:

Owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, several manufacturers across the global high pressure processing equipment market shut down their business activities.

The lockdown has impacted the sales of high pressure processing equipment manufacturing companies.

The lack of raw materials, interrupted supply chain, and lack of workforce paused the supply chain of high pressure processing equipment.

However, with the availability of vaccines, market will recover soon.

The report segments the global high pressure processing equipment market on the basis of end-user, application, vessel volume, orientation type, and region.

Key Segments:

By Orientation Type:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Seafood and Meat

Juice and Beverages

Others

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on application, the juice and beverages segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

By end user, the food and beverages industry segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Based on orientation type, the horizontal segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Based on vessel volume, the 100-500 L segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global high-pressure processing equipment market throughout the study period.

