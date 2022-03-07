Heightening Need for Meditation and Yoga to Stimulate Demand for Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market - Fact.MR Study
250 Pages Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Survey by Fact MR
ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market across various industries and regions.
The global mindfulness meditation apps market is projected to hold a market value of US$ 180 Mn by 2032. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
Expected Market Value for 2022 - US$ 80.34 Mn
Forecasted Value for Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market in 2032 - US$ 180 Mn
Expected Growth Rate (2022-2032) - 8.4% CAGR
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market.
Key Segments Covered in Mindfulness Meditation Apps Industry Survey
By Operating System :
Mindfulness Meditation Apps for iOS
Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Android
Mindfulness Meditation Apps for Other Operating Systems
By Type :
Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps
Free Mindfulness Meditation Apps
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- By type, preference for free mindfulness meditation apps to heighten, accounting for 40% revenue share
- Simultaneously, paid mindfulness meditation apps demand likely to surge at nearly 8% CAGR
- Increasing anxiety levels bolstering usage across the U.S, registering over 5% CAGR through 2031
- India is likely to observe an upsurge of around 7% CAGR, due to the dominance of yoga in the region
“Increased work stress, peer pressure, and personal relationship problems has encouraged today’s youth to opt for mindful practices,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players of the market are focusing on novel ideas and methods to capture larger market share. Players are taking various initiatives to make their product unique from their competitor. Further, they also opt for acquisitions and collaborations to cast their dominance in the global market.
In August 2021, Headspace, an English-American player, globally renowned to offer online meditation services, and Ginger, announced their decision to merge. The two companies together formed “Headspace Health”, worth 3 Bn USD.
In October 2021, Breethe, a worldwide popular meditation app, announced that it had collaborated with WW International, Inc., a human-centric technology company powered by world’s forefront commercial weight management program, to spread awareness about stress management and mindset encouraging individuals to opt a healthy lifestyle.
Key Question answered in the survey of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps market report:
- How much worth is projected for the mindfulness meditation apps market for 2022?
As of 2022, the global mindfulness meditation apps market is slated to reach US$ 80.34 Mn
- At what rate is the mindfulness meditation apps landscape likely to grow?
From 2022 to 2032, the mindfulness meditation apps industry is projected to surge at an 8.4% CAGR
- What was the last 5 years CAGR for the market on mindfulness meditation apps?
According to Fact.MR, the mindfulness meditation apps industry grew at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2021
- At what value will mindfulness meditation apps close in by the year 2032?
By 2032, the value of mindfulness meditation apps is slated to reach US$ 180 Mn
- What are the growth prospects for mindfulness meditation apps in the U.S?
The U.S is expected to emerge as an important region for mindfulness meditation apps proliferation, growing at 5% CAGR from 2022-2032
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps, Sales and Demand of Paid Mindfulness Meditation Apps, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
