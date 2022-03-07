Global Clear Aligners Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of USD 28.17 Billion and Rise at a CAGR 28.9% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2022 to 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summary: [175+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Vantage Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Clear Aligners Market size & share revenue is expected to make approximately USD 28.17 Billion in revenue by 2028, with a CAGR of around 28.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Dentsply Sirona, 3M EPSE, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation Inc., Dentsply International Inc. and Straumann Group.



Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Clear Aligners Market finds that mounting demand for aesthetics as well as swelling demand for clear braces in orthodontic treatment in addition to technological advancements along with increasing spending from population are factors that influencing the growth of Clear Aligners Market. The total Global Clear Aligners Market is estimated to reach USD 28.17 Billion by 2028.

The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 3.24 Billion in the year 2021, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.9%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Clear Aligners Market by Age (Adults, Teens), by End-Use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

During last few years, there is a significant increase in the prevalence of the various dental compilations. Increasing spending, changing lifestyle, and rising geriatric population have elevated the demand for the clear aligners across the globe. According to the oral health foundation, 20% of the children’s are admitted to the hospital due to dental complications. Now-a-days, Dental health is one of the major concern in the society. Clear aligners have helped to maintain the alignment of the teeth thereby improving the appearance Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness for maintain oral health have boosted the growth of market. Various macros and micro economic parameters affects the market growth such as population, spending power of the people, cost of procedures and many more. Developing countries such as India and China are expecting a huge future for the market being of the most populated countries in the world.

Rising demand for dental procedures

Owing to rising incidences of dental problems, the demand for dental procedures is increasing. Moreover, increasing development in dental technology is creating special opportunities for the market growth. Especially in the developing countries such as, India, China, Brazil among others. However, the market growth is estimated to be restrained by the high procedural & equipment costs and reported cases of the peri-implant malignancies besides other conditions such as peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Clear Aligners Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are increasing prevalence of the dental diseases, rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, presence of major players in the region as well as increasing fundings for development is further [propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Clear Aligners Market:

Dentsply Sirona (US)

3M EPSE (US)

Henry Schein Inc. (US)

Patterson Companies Inc. (US)

TP Orthodontics Inc. (US)

Align Technology Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation Inc. (US)

Dentsply International Inc. (US)

Straumann Group (Switzerland)



Recent Developments:

April 2021: Align Technology and DECA Dental Group, which has over 100 affiliated dental practices in the U.S., extended their partnership by signing an agreement for Invisalign systems till the end of 2025.

April 2021: Align Technology announced its plan to open a manufacturing facility in Poland to address the growing market opportunity in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Clear Aligners Market?

How will the Clear Aligners Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Clear Aligners Market?

What is the Clear Aligners market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Clear Aligners Market throughout the forecast period?

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.24 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 28.17 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 28.9% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Age

Adults

Teens End-Use Hospitals

Standalone Practices

Group Practices

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

