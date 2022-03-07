Food Emulsifiers Market Industry Growth, Size Trends and Global Forecast till 2027 | Reports and data

Reports and Data

The Food Emulsifiers Market size is estimated to reach USD 4.74 bn by 2027, from USD 3.13 bn in 2019 delivering a CAGR of 5.3% through the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Preservatives help in slowing down the spoilage of product, especially in case of dairy and bakery product applications caused by water, air, and microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or yeast. Preservatives not only maintain the quality of the food, but also help control contamination. With the rise in demand for functional food, companies are coming up with fortified ingredients enriched with protein and amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids in milk-based products, juices, spreads, salad dressings, sauces, breakfast cereals, baked goods, sauces, infant formulas, and baby foods. With robust demand for specialty ingredients with an improved nutrient profile in various applications, like dairy, bakery, sauces, dressings, and condiments. The market for additives, such as emulsifiers, is expected to grow rapidly, due to the increasing use of ingredients, like soy, lecithin, etc. Dairy products such as low-fat spreads, ice cream, margarine are kept in stable emulsions with the addition of emulsifiers. These additives are widely used in other foods such as peanut butter and chocolate. Emulsifiers enhance the structure of baked goods by increasing whip-ability of batters, conditioning of dough and helping foods more resistant to overcooking. Emulsifiers are used for various functionalities such as protein interaction, fat emulsififcation, starch compelxing, modification of texture, viscosity, and fat crystallization, improvement of foaming and others. These functionalities are responsible for the manufacturing of various processed food products. Emulsifiers, as food addtives, help in enhancing the food texture, taste, and shelf life. These factors are responsible for the high adoption of emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry and intensifies the growth of the food emulsifiers market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Food Emulsifiers market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• ADM,

• Cargill,

• Ingredion,

• DuPont,

• Corbion,

• Beldem,

• Lonza Group,

• Riken Vitamin,

• Palsgaard,

• Adani Wilmar,

• Solvay,

• Lubrizol Corporation,

• Stepan Company.

Market Segmentation:

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation based on Source:

• Plant

• Animal

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation based on Product Type:

• Mono-glycerides& Di-glycerides

• Lecithin

• Stearoyl Lactylates

• Sorbitan Esters

• Others

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation based on Application Type:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Convenience Foods

• Meat Products

• Dairy Products

• Others

Food Emulsifiers Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Food Emulsifiers Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

