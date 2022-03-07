St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x11, Burglary, Lewd/Lascivious Behavior, Offense Committed w/in Presence of Child
CASE#: 22A4001467
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/06/2022, approximately 1952 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR X11, Burglary, Lewd or Lascivious Behavior, Crime Committed w/ in the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/06/2022, at approximately 1013 hours, it was reported that Alan Tanguay burglarized a residence in Lyndon. Further investigation revealed that Tanguay was in violation of conditions, committed a lewd and lascivious act, and committed such crimes within the presence of children. Vermont State Troopers located Tanguay at approximately 1952 hours in the town of Lyndon, where he was in violation of more conditions of release. Tanguay also had an active arrest warrant. Tanguay was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Tanguay was lodged on bail and flash cited into Caledonia Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/07/2022, 1230 PM
COURT: Caledonia Criminal County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility – St. Johnsbury VT
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111