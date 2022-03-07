Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x11, Burglary, Lewd/Lascivious Behavior, Offense Committed w/in Presence of Child

CASE#: 22A4001467

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                   

 

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/06/2022, approximately 1952 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT

 

VIOLATION: VCOR X11, Burglary, Lewd or Lascivious Behavior, Crime Committed w/ in the Presence of a Child.

 

 

ACCUSED: Alan Tanguay                                   

 

AGE: 30

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

 

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/06/2022, at approximately 1013 hours, it was reported that Alan Tanguay burglarized a residence in Lyndon. Further investigation revealed that Tanguay was in violation of conditions, committed a lewd and lascivious act, and committed such crimes within the presence of children. Vermont State Troopers located Tanguay at approximately 1952 hours in the town of Lyndon, where he was in violation of more conditions of release. Tanguay also had an active arrest warrant. Tanguay was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Tanguay was lodged on bail and flash cited into Caledonia Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/07/2022, 1230 PM

 

COURT: Caledonia Criminal County Superior Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Facility – St. Johnsbury VT 

 

BAIL: $1000

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111

