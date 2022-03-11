Submit Release
Power Deed NFT, launches Green NFT to support global development of new tech solar power plant around the world

SILICON VALLEY, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Deed NFT, launches Green NFT, a new and prestigious real-world application non-fungible token (NFT), has emerged as the future of green energy and technology. The newest market-disrupting NFT to debut on the market, Power Deed NFT also holders to become part owners of real solar power plants and solar manufacturing facilities, creating a unique opportunity for investment and supporting the development of one’s own high tech solar manufacturing factory or power plant.

“Power Deed NFT allows anyone to become the superhero they have dreamed of for our environment,” remarked Joe Matt of Power Deed NFT. “No other opportunities like this one allow people around the world to support solar technology from the comfort of their own home. Imagine owning a high-tech solar manufacturing factory or power plant, and saving the world at the same time,” they added.

A deed title of active ownership in new solar power plants and solar manufacturing plants, Power Deed NFT gains support through crowdfunding through its community. The NFT can be bought, traded, sold, and showcased on the metaverse, a next-generation simulated digital environment that uses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain, or even held in cold storage without restrictions.

NFT holders also have the honor of demonstrating their active participation in domestic and global efforts to not only provide green energy to the world but to make the world a better place for present and future generations as well at a time when environmental degradation is at an all-time high.

To learn more about this disruptive NFT, which is quickly taking the global energy markets by storm, please visit www.PowerDeedNFT.com. Join the Power Deed NFT Discord channel today to connect with like-minded investors or discover additional information.

Discord: On our website www.powerDeedNFT.com

