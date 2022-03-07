3D Rendering Services Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2026

Global 3D Rendering Services Market

Cloud deployment and services is the latest trend in the 3D rendering services market which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D rendering service market accounted for $8.56 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $61.65 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in requirements for virtualized & real-time experience in designing and planning and surge in demand for real-time rendering and rapid decision-making capabilities have boosted the growth of the global 3D rendering service market.

On the contrary, lack of skilled professionals and security & privacy concerns hamper the market. However, surge in implementation of cloud-based 3D rendering services is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Based on project type, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in real-time rendering to acquire photorealistic results of the building and increase in demand for quality 3D images.

However, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global 3D rendering services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the architects' segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global 3D rendering services market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is attributed to numerous applications such as 3D architectural visualization that has been utilized by architects to visualize the architectural structure before its real-world construction.

However, the designers' segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering designer services across the globe.

Based on region, North America accounted for the major market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global 3D rendering services market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the construction of residential projects and government initiatives supporting the projects in this region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as India and China.

The global 3D rendering service market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as RealSpace Vision Communication Inc., Professional 3D Services, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rayvat Rendering, CG Studio, Mapsystems, 3D Animation Services, WinBizSolutions, XpressRendering, and Tesla Outsourcing Services.

