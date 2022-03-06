President chairs a meeting on ensuring students’ employment

UZBEKISTAN, March 6 - On March 4, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on the priority tasks of ensuring the employment of students of higher education institutions.

The future of the country, the success of all reforms and projects depend on educated, modern-minded people, professionals in their field. Therefore, special attention in Uzbekistan is paid to the development of education and human capital.

It was noted that 510,000 students are studying full-time in domestic universities. Under the instructions of the President, interviews and polls were held among them. About 100,000 students expressed their desire to work and earn extra income. Among them are also 7.5 thousand orphans and students with disabilities, as well as 4.5 thousand students included in various “notebooks”.

“The university is a big family. The head of this family is the rector. Parents have entrusted you with their greatest wealth, their child. Therefore, rectors must personally meet with each student. They will study the real situation, the family condition, academic performance, problems and proposals of students, and will monthly report on this and bear personal responsibility”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was noted that 105,000 vacancies can be filled by students. 22,000 of them are in education and services, 17,000 in industry, 9,000 in healthcare, 6,000 in agriculture and construction, 3,000 in the financial sector, and 2,500 in communications and IT.

“Responsible officials should help students who want to work and ensure their employment”, the President said.

It was noted that a republican commission led by the Prime Minister would be created for the systematic organization of this work. Similar commissions will be created in the regions under the leadership of hokims.

The commission, together with hokims and rectors, will analyze vacancies and take measures to employ at least 30-40 percent of first, second and third-year students in each region. In addition, measures will be taken to prepare jobs for graduate students and send them to 3-4-month paid internships.

The Head of the state noted that by allocating vacant premises and facilities to students free of charge in universities, it is possible to create jobs based on the opening of paid courses, clubs, the provision of other services and the organization of production.

Rectors were given instructions to create opportunities for 5,000 students, providing paid services to the population and entrepreneurs, depending on the direction of the university.

Responsible persons were instructed to organize employment centers at each higher education institution within a month, provide students with rooms and premises free of charge for organizing at least 10 types of paid courses, personal and other services. Thanks to this, 5,000 students will be employed and begin to receive additional income.

The state will create conditions to support this work. In particular, students who organize paid courses, sports sections and other services on the territory of higher education institutions will be exempt from income tax. 100 billion UZS of credit resources will be allocated for student projects of this kind.

Rectors have been instructed to start creating co-working centers on the territory of their higher education institutions within a month, so that students can work and earn money in their free time.

More than 3 thousand students can be employed in managerial, technical, service and teaching positions in higher education institutions.

In Tashkent Medical Academy, 70 students work as clerks, laboratory assistants, librarians and storekeepers. But now many positions in universities require higher education. Therefore, as an exception, rectors will be allowed to appoint students to positions in their system based on their knowledge and potential. In addition, students will be allowed to work in all government agencies and institutions. For example, there are 13,000 vacancies in city schools and kindergartens located near universities. Responsible persons were instructed to take measures for the employment of at least 10 thousand students in schools and kindergartens. Based on the experience of the Central Bank, a system of organizing paid internships for students with further employment of the best interns will be introduced in the system of ministries of economy, finance, construction, energy, agriculture and water management, tax and cadastral authorities. Thanks to this new system, 3,000 students will be provided with jobs annually. It was noted that in 2022, at least 3,000 students should be involved in research projects funded by state grants. To this end, the task was set to form at least 40 percent of the composition of research groups in higher education institutions from among students. The Head of the state stressed that hokims of regions and cities, together with rectors, should establish systematic cooperation between universities and the private sector and employ 30,000 students. It was noted that regional hokims, together with employers, organize job and internship fairs, business meetings for students. Within two months, hokims of the regions will establish a system of interaction between higher education institutions and large companies, clusters and other enterprises, which will provide jobs for 10,000 students by the end of the year. It was noted that in 2021 a system was created to provide students with dormitories. However, work in this direction is not carried out systematically in all regions. Heads of regions and university rectors who do not achieve positive changes within a month are warned that they will be removed from office. The introduction of a procedure has been determined according to which 50 percent of the costs of building dormitories will be covered by the budget if the higher education institution expresses its readiness to cover the remaining 50 percent at its own expense. “Another relevant issue. Over 370 of our young people study at Ukrainian higher education institutions, about 200 of them have returned to their homeland. We are taking all measures to return the rest within the next week”, the President said. It was instructed to create an appropriate commission and, within a week, create all conditions for students returning from Ukraine to continue their studies at higher education institutions in the country. Responsible persons informed about the forthcoming activities on the implementation of the tasks discussed at the meeting.

Source: UzA