Wheat Protein Market Demand and Revenue Analysis Report | Global Growth Opportunities, Key Players Strategies Upto 2027

Reports And Data

The global Wheat Protein Market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wheat Protein Market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, wheat protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature.

The study provides a comprehensive view and insights, highlighting the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help interested individuals or individuals to frame better business strategies and make informed decisions for superior profitability. Moreover, the forecast aids venture or private players, in assessing the companies and taking the best available route to optimize their options.

The market is the largest in North America because of a well-established food production chain and availability of the best manufacturing facilities. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global market in the coming years. Despite an otherwise favorable growth scenario, loopholes in the food supply chain and susceptibility of raw materials to decay due to varied contaminants pose a formidable challenge for the growth of this market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1882

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others are leading players involved in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By application, the bakery & snacks segment is the most prominent segment of the wheat protein market. Baked goods & snacks often make use of wheat ingredients containing a high protein component in order to make the products healthy.

Animal feed requires protein-rich components to make a healthy diet for both farm animals and pets. Protein derived from wheat is the best choice due to its nutritional characteristics. This application segment is expected to register the fastest rate of growth at 5.3% in the wheat protein market.

By product type, wheat gluten had the largest share of 38.7% in the wheat protein market in 2018. This protein acts for nutritional purposes and also helps as a binding agent. It helps to give an appropriate texture to dough.

Protein isolates derived from wheat is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% under the product category during the forecast period. It has a high protein content and is useful for muscle growth.

Request For Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1882

Market-O-Nomics:

Wheat protein helps in many processes such as emulsification, binding, foaming, texturing, viscoelasticity, adhesion and extensibility. These factors are shaping a favorable growth scenario for the product in a rapidly growing food industry.

As of 2018, wheat gluten was the leading product segment of the global market with a market share of 38.7%.

Wheat protein isolate held a market share of 27.3% in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Under the application segment, bakery and snacks held the most prominent market share of 29.9% in 2018.

The animal & pet feed segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By form, the dry form is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Wheat protein with 95% Concentration are believed to be the most expensive type. They are majorly used in dietary supplement formulations.

Emulsification and binding functionalities acquire the largest share by function.

Asia Pacific segment will witness favorable growth of the market and the region is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share of 41.2% in the global market in the base year 2018.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

75%

85%

95%

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Emulsification

Binding

Foaming

Texturing

Viscoelasticity

Adhesion & Extensibility

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1882

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

View Report Details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-protein-market

Radical Features of the Wheat Protein Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Wheat Protein market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Wheat Protein industry

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse Related Reports:

Grain analyzer Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/grain-analysis-market

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-and-beverage-disinfection-market

Batter and Breader Premixes Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/batter-and-breader-premixes-market

Cheese Ingredients Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cheese-ingredients-market

GMO Testing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gmo-testing-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.