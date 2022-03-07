Digital Commerce Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: 2022-2029

AMR Logo

Online fraud & cyber-security issues and lack of trust of consumers in online shopping restrain the market globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital commerce market was estimated at $4.21 trillion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $17.53 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Growing penetration of the Internet and smartphones, increasing usage of social media and social commerce, advancement of multiple payment modes drive the growth of the global digital commerce market.

On the other hand, online frauds and several cyber security issues restrain the growth to some extent. However, digital commerce automation and the expansion of cross-border e-commerce are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global digital commerce market is analyzed across components, browsing methods, payment modes, business types, industry verticals, and regions.

By browsing medium, the mobile/table segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more nearly three-fifths of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By payment mode, the digital wallets segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths half of the global digital commerce market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than two-fifts of the global digital commerce market. The market across Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.7% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report Europe and LAMEA.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Huge supply chain disruptions, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, augmented the demand for digital commerce.

• At the same time, demand for online shopping also increased significantly, which made the food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies spike up their investments in automation, including the automation of supply chains. This factor impacted the global digital commerce market positively.

• This trend is quite likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital commerce industry report include Best Buy, Amazon.com, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Walmart, Inc., The Home Depot, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Shopify, Inc., and eBay, Inc.

These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

