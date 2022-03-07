Building-integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Surge in Construction of Green Buildings Presents New Opportunities

Building-integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Skylights Market Trends

Global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market witnessed significant growth owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid urbanization, growth of the commercial sector, and rise in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities drive the growth of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market.,

Top Manufacturers:

Leading players of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analyzed in the research include EnergyGlass, Kaneka Corporation, ClearVue Technologies Limited, Onyx Solar Group LLC, ML System S.A., Polysolar Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Wuxi Suntech Power Co Ltd., Super Sky Products Enterprises LLC, and Solaria Corporation.

Download Sample PDF (214 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3255

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of building-integrated photovoltaic skylights stopped due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented hindrances in manufacturing facilities.
Owing to stoppage of new construction activities in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, the demand for building-integrated photovoltaic skylights reduced considerably. However, the demand is expected to increase steadily post-lockdown.
Home remodeling and retrofitting activities were postponed to avoid possibility of cross-contamination and lack of disposable income due to job losses and salary cuts.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market based on type, application, construction, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Building-integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Request Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3255

Based on type, the crystalline panel segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the thin film panel segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the crystalline panel segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and thin-film panel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the commercial segment registered highest growth in 2020.
Depending on construction, the renovation segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In depth, the global building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3255

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Building-integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market Surge in Construction of Green Buildings Presents New Opportunities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Roofing Market Upcoming Growth By Top Key Players 3M Company, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF
Wealth Management Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027
Hospitality Robots Market is anticipated to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030 - AMR
View All Stories From This Author