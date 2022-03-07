Ring Main Unit (RMU) Market 2022 | Business Growth Analysis & Key Market Driver By 2029

ring main unit (RMU) market

Ring main unit (RMU) market is driven by high demand for reliable sources of power generation, and development of enhancement plans for power distribution.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ring main unit (RMU) market is driven by increase in power consumption, modernization of the existing power infrastructure, high demand for reliable sources of power generation, and development of enhancement plans for power distribution. However, higher cost of RMUs as compared to traditional switchgears restricts the market growth. Furthermore, development of automation ready units with integrated remote terminal units (RTUs) that enable instant smart grid functionality present lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global ring main unit (RMU) market is segmented based on type, installation, application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into gas insulated, air insulated, oil insulated, and solid dielectric material. Based on installation, it is divided into outdoor, and indoor. On the basis of application, it is segmented into industrial (wind power plant, compact secondary substations, and distribution utilities), and infrastructure (residential, non-residential, and transportation). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top key players operating in this ring main unit (RMU) market are:

ABB, Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation, PLC

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global ring main unit (RMU) market for the period of 2016-2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in each region has been mapped based on market share.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Ring Main Unit (Rmu) Market Key Segments

By Type

Gas Insulated

Air Insulated

Oil Insulated

Solid Dielectric Material

By Installation

Outdoor

Indoor

By Application

Industrial

Infrastructure

Transportation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

