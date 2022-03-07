‘Make this Book a Movie:’ A Fervent Plea for ‘Giants and Smalls’ Reverberates Around the World

‘The Giants and the Smalls,’ by Nicholas Townsend Smith, has accumulated a massive following of people whose lives have changed after reading the story.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Very rarely does a single book become so well-loved that it captures the imagination of thousands of readers and create its own movement. But that seems to be the case with a story written by author Nicholas Townsend Smith, and illustrated by JuanManuel Tumburús. ‘The Giants and the Smalls: The Adventure of Rimi and Ritt’ was originally intended for middle-schoolers, but the story is being appreciated by a far wider audience that includes parents and adults, college students, and even children as young as five years of age.An inspirational fantasy about living up to our highest potential, the book tells the story of a Small, Ritt, who believes he is capable of more. Even though other Smalls tell him becoming a Giant is impossible, or that Giants are special, Ritt decides to venture out to discover the truth for himself. Described as an exciting adventure that teaches kids and adults how to reach their Giant potential, the book delivers a powerful message about becoming your best self, regardless of your family background or perceived limitations.Fans of the ‘The Giants and the Smalls’ refer to themselves as Giants, in reference to how inspired they have been to instigate change in their own everyday lives. On a mission to impact 100 million lives globally, the author has established Wake Up With Giants TV and Wake Up With Giants Radio on YouTube . The channel offers over 300 videos with content that includes fractals, tips and tricks on becoming a Giant, along with interviews with people doing Giant things.“We’re just blown away by how this has all taken off,” says Smith. “When I first came up with the original idea for the story in 2009, my own life was at an all-time low; bankrupt, foreclosed on, and getting food at a welfare center. Seeing such a huge following of people who are actually calling themselves Giants is phenomenal – something I couldn’t even have imagined twelve years ago.”In order to reach more people who could benefit from becoming Giants themselves, Smith believes that making the book into a movie is the solution.“We would truly appreciate your help. Whether you can help by creating the movie yourself, or if you know someone who can, we would be more than grateful,” Smith concludes, adding that he envisions it as being a Pixar, Disney-style movie.For more information about ‘The Giants and the Smalls,’ visit https://www.giantsandsmalls.com , or order the book here. About the AuthorPerformance Coach and co-founder of Wake Up With Giants and League of Giants, Nicholas Townsend Smith works with individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to develop tools, systems, and processes to reach their goals, increase performance, and improve personal and organizational efficiency.With a Master's degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Smith is the author of a number of successful works, including The Art of Accomplishment, Sowing Seeds, How I Went From Zero To Number One In Sales in Only Five Months, and Green Goo. His recent bestseller, The Giants and the Smalls: The Adventure of Rimi and Ritt, has attracted world-wide attention and is highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike for its powerful message about living up to one’s potential.