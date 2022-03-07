Strother Announces Bid for Open Seat in Newly Redrawn HD59
Henrico attorney and businessman Philip Strother announced his bid today for the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn House District 59.
Henrico attorney, businessman, and vintner Philip Strother announced his bid today for the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn House District 59. The new district lines created an open seat without any current House of Delegates members living within its lines.
— Philip Strother
Strother stated, "With Governor Youngkin's historic election, it is more important now than ever to have someone representing Henrico, Hanover and Louisa Counties who will hit the ground running to take the ball down the field for our values and future while we have Governor Youngkin in office to sign legislation into law. I am all-in to lead for a strong future for our children, protect life, repeal unconstitutional red flag laws, get our economic engine revving again post-COVID, and putting people first."
Philip Strother is a lawyer, vintner, husband, father, and community leader running for Virginia House of Delegates in the newly formed District 59. For over twenty years, Philip’s law practice has focused on landmark legal cases improving educational access for disadvantaged and disabled students. Mr. Strother is also duly admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counselor of the Supreme Court of the United States. Philip lives with his wife Danielle Marie Strother in Henrico County where they attend Christ Church Episcopal. They are the proud parents of three sons, including Landon who works for the family businesses at Philip Carter Winery and Valley View Farm, and Pierce and Carter who attend Bridgewater College as scholar athletes on the men’s lacrosse team.
Philip Strother has lived within the lines of the new 59th District for the past two decades where his three children all graduated from Henrico County Public Schools.
Learn more about Strother's campaign and stances by visiting philipstrother.com
Marissa Martinez
Strother for Virginia
