St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4000856
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 at 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS
ACCUSED: Tyge Searl
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks – conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the initial traffic stop investigation revealed that the operator Tyge Searl was Criminal DLS, and had conditions to not drive a motor vehicle. Searl was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours to answer to these offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.