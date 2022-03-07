Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,645 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4000856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks            

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Tyge Searl

                                             

AGE: 38

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks – conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the initial traffic stop investigation revealed that the operator Tyge Searl was Criminal DLS, and had conditions to not drive a motor vehicle. Searl was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours to answer to these offenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions and DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.