St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions and DLS

CASE#: 22A4000856

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DLS

ACCUSED: Tyge Searl

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks – conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the initial traffic stop investigation revealed that the operator Tyge Searl was Criminal DLS, and had conditions to not drive a motor vehicle. Searl was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.