The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes - Choosing a Digital Marketing Firm, Website and Content Creation
The blog discusses the details of online marketing, content creation and the importance of and how to choose the right digital marketing firm for a business.
Digital Marketing Firms have the distinct advantage of being able to sell you something you are not knowledgeable about. This blog series gives you actionable advice to level the playing field.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayWhat Consulting, LLC recently released part 4 of the 10 part blog series labeled “The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes.” Part 4 covers the intricacies of digital marketing including the importance of choosing a digital marketing firm, common mistakes most business owners make during that process and detailed information in reference to content marketing for your website. Properly vetting digital marketing firms is paramount to the long-term online success of businesses.
— David Phillips, CEO of SayWhat Consulting, LLC
Business owners do not realize the lasting negative effects a digital marketing firm can have on your rankings, search engine reputation (if search engines trust your website) along with the role they play on client generation and retention. The importance of content creation is also discussed with simple content hacks making it much easier for business owners to create fresh and unique content for their website with ease.
Part 1 of the 10 part blog series discussed the importance of tracking all of your marketing along with truly understanding what marketing efforts are producing results so you are spending your marketing dollars wisely. Part 2 of the series covered in detail the importance for small businesses to understand how to not only generate leads but also best practices in nurturing and converting them. Part 3 focused on creating a strategic marketing budget with the understanding that a well thought out marketing budget gives your company direction, purpose and a strategic advantage over your competition. Parts 4, 5 and 6 of this series will cover the details a business owner needs to succeed online with search engine optimization, pay per click advertising, social media marketing, reputation management and more.
“Digital Marketing Firms have the distinct advantage of being able to sell you something you are not knowledgeable about.” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “This makes it quite simple to sell you a dream that is not possible or realistic - knowing you will not realize it until possibly months or years after you choose them as a vendor. Without thoroughly vetting your digital marketing firm you are taking a significant risk – literally putting the future of your online marketing endeavors in the hands of a company you know little about.” For example, if their SEO methods involved ‘black hat techniques’ like link farming – your website would be penalized and it would have significant long-term damages to your company and take months and possibly years to fully recover from such an avoidable mistake.
Large and small business owners often overlook the importance of generating unique content for their digital marketing efforts. Original high-quality content is important for your long-term growth online and maintaining your high rankings on Google. This recent blog post includes considerations that business owners should weigh and some ‘efficiency hacks’ used in the past making this tedious process a bit easier. Marketing your website is a long-term investment - content for your website is also a long-term investment. Creating a strategic plan to develop unique and interesting content is smart and can be extremely cost effective if you are able to set aside 5 minutes per day or 35 minutes a week.
“Finding the right digital marketing firm sounds much easier than it is,” notes Phillips “the average company we talk to goes through 4-5 digital marketing firms prior to finding the right one costing the business thousands in website design fees, lost opportunity, time and the cost of rebuilding a website that will actually work for your business.”
SayWhat Consulting assists business owners with finding the right digital marketing firm which includes finding a list of possible companies, vetting them, interviewing them and negotiating contractual terms on your behalf as well as managing them for you. This is all part of the Business Owner Consulting Program. They also offer a free online marketing audit (for any business) if you currently have a website and are unsure how well it is performing – it is simple to sign up for at https://saywt.com/online-marketing-audit.
You can view all 4 blogs posted with the 6 soon-to-be released posts by visiting our Small Business Management and Marketing Blog. This blog series contains close to 70 pages of useful content that business owners can implement immediately in order to better their business. We hope you enjoy it and new blogs will be posted every two weeks so please subscribe!
Direct Link to This Blog: https://saywt.com/blog/f/top-10-small-business-marketing-mistakes--your-website-pt-1-of-3
More about SayWhat Consulting:
SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We know that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat (https://saywt.com/consulting-program). The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long-term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable. Learn more on our website www.saywt.com.
Meet Our Founder
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real-world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
We would love to hear from you. Feel free to call us at (424) 235-8704, review our website (www.saywt.com) or you can email David directly at David@saywt.com.
David Phillips
SayWhat Consulting, LLC
+1 424-235-8704
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other