The International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) Launches Worldwide
The IARCC provides members with professional development, networking opportunities, as well as resources and support through education, research, and advocacy.
As a Risk Communication and Community Engagement consultant, I saw the benefits of bringing together professionals with both a crisis and risk communication background. Knowledge sharing is crucial.”GENèVE, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) - a non-profit organization - launches today and brings together risk and crisis communication professionals from around the world.
— Philippe Borremans, Vice President
The aim of the IARCC is to bring together risk and crisis communication professionals from institutions and organizations in the public, private and non-profit sectors. In collaboration with leading academic institutions, the IARCC will provide professional development in risk and crisis communication through the creation of a dedicated academy.
"On several occasions, I was confronted with risk causers and risk beneficiaries on the one hand, and anti-risk activists or vulnerable people who did not have the time and ability to assess their risk and make decisions from it. I felt that there was a need for a platform to organize a dialogue between these groups to improve understanding of the issues at stake and of each other, and to come to solutions that are acceptable to all. That's why I founded the International Association for Risk and Crisis Communication." said Herbert Koch, President of the IARCC
Next to professional development, the IARCC will run regular crisis simulations, organize thematic conferences and webinars, and co-design and support research projects with academics and other experts in multidisciplinary fields.
“As a Risk Communication and Community Engagement consultant, specializing in pandemic preparedness, I have seen the benefits of bringing together professionals with both a crisis and risk communication background. Knowledge sharing, research and networking is urgently needed, now more than ever.” added Philippe Borremans, Vice President of the IARCC.
The IARCC is currently running a fundraising program to support humanitarian efforts in the context of the war in Ukraine. The WHO Foundation was chosen as a cause to support. The fundraising page can be found here: https://link.riskcomms.com/donate
Professionals wishing to join the association can become members via the registration page on the website www.iarcc.org/become-a-member.
Organizations wishing to partner with the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication can reach out via the contact page at www.iarcc.org/contact-page
About the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication
Based in Geneva, the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) is a non-profit organization that promotes research, knowledge exchange and professional development in Risk and Crisis Communication worldwide. www.iarcc.org
