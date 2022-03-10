Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,713 in the last 365 days.

The International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) Launches Worldwide

Logo of the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication

IARCC Logo

The IARCC provides members with professional development, networking opportunities, as well as resources and support through education, research, and advocacy.

As a Risk Communication and Community Engagement consultant, I saw the benefits of bringing together professionals with both a crisis and risk communication background. Knowledge sharing is crucial.”
— Philippe Borremans, Vice President
GENèVE, SWITZERLAND, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) - a non-profit organization - launches today and brings together risk and crisis communication professionals from around the world.

The aim of the IARCC is to bring together risk and crisis communication professionals from institutions and organizations in the public, private and non-profit sectors. In collaboration with leading academic institutions, the IARCC will provide professional development in risk and crisis communication through the creation of a dedicated academy.

"On several occasions, I was confronted with risk causers and risk beneficiaries on the one hand, and anti-risk activists or vulnerable people who did not have the time and ability to assess their risk and make decisions from it. I felt that there was a need for a platform to organize a dialogue between these groups to improve understanding of the issues at stake and of each other, and to come to solutions that are acceptable to all. That's why I founded the International Association for Risk and Crisis Communication." said Herbert Koch, President of the IARCC

Next to professional development, the IARCC will run regular crisis simulations, organize thematic conferences and webinars, and co-design and support research projects with academics and other experts in multidisciplinary fields.

“As a Risk Communication and Community Engagement consultant, specializing in pandemic preparedness, I have seen the benefits of bringing together professionals with both a crisis and risk communication background. Knowledge sharing, research and networking is urgently needed, now more than ever.” added Philippe Borremans, Vice President of the IARCC.

The IARCC is currently running a fundraising program to support humanitarian efforts in the context of the war in Ukraine. The WHO Foundation was chosen as a cause to support. The fundraising page can be found here: https://link.riskcomms.com/donate

Professionals wishing to join the association can become members via the registration page on the website www.iarcc.org/become-a-member.

Organizations wishing to partner with the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication can reach out via the contact page at www.iarcc.org/contact-page

###

About the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication
Based in Geneva, the International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) is a non-profit organization that promotes research, knowledge exchange and professional development in Risk and Crisis Communication worldwide. www.iarcc.org

Media contacts:
Herbert Koch, President
M: +41788341410
E: herbert@iarcc.org

Philippe Borremans, Vice President
M: +351910185684
E: phil@iarcc.org

Website: www.iarcc.org

Herbert Koch
International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication
+41 78 834 14 10
herbert@iarcc.org

You just read:

The International Association of Risk and Crisis Communication (IARCC) Launches Worldwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.