Recruiting for Good Sponsors Megan Sones Sweet Hip Travel Blog About Australia

Great Barrier Reef, one of the natural wonders of the world to experience in Australia #greatbarrierreef #australia www.SweetHipTrips.com

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia participate in Recruiting for Good @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.2023WomenSoccer.com

Recruiting for Good referrals with travel to enjoy sweet hip trips #sweethiptrips #recruitingforgood #lovetravel www.SweetHipTrips.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund and sponsor content that makes a positive impact; kids and mom, Megan Sones are contributors.

Megan thank you for writing and insightful and sweet review of Australia!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences.

Recruiting for Good sponsored Megan Sones (sweet mom) sweet hip travel blog about Australia.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Megan thank you for writing and insightful and sweet review of Australia!"

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com

InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE

