Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

CANADA, May 3 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prime Minister Trudeau strongly condemned the large-scale military aggression by Russia against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. The leaders stressed that Russia’s actions threaten peace and order in Europe and around the world. They condemned these actions as blatant violations of international law.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for Turkey’s steadfast support for Ukraine and its people and for Turkey’s principled stand on having invoked the Montreux Convention in relation to the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits. The Prime Minister also recognized the heroic efforts and sacrifices of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and people. The two leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and for the respect of international law.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Erdoğan reaffirmed their commitment to the strong cooperation between Canada and Turkey as NATO Allies and bilateral partners.

