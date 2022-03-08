Belee Kaur, the first female Indian-Canadian singer/songwriter to hit #35 in the UK top 100 charts
If you believe in God, miracles do happen”VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belee Kaur is now the first female singer/songwriter of Indian origin that managed to secure #35 position in the official Apple iTunes UK Top 100 Dance charts. It’s a major deal, considering the song “I Believe” is her debut single produced by Rathmuzik, entered the highly competitive dance chart of UK and has hit #35. That’s what makes things exciting for her, because she gets to express herself and connect with people from not just Canada and US but from UK as well.
— Belee Kaur
This is a great song about passion and pursuing your dreams and truly making the most out of your life. It’s a song that resonates with a lot of people, because not only is it exciting and engaging, but it also manages to show the true side of Belee Kaur. Many artists try to generalize music, but Belee stands out because she speaks from her heart and she constantly pushes the limits to deliver her insights and ideas in a very creative and an enjoyable manner.
Belee has always been a very passionate and a prolific artist with great ideas. For a very long time, music had always been an integral part of her life and she has always managed to create and bring in front a lot of innovative, creative and melodic songs. Now she has made her mark by entering the official iTunes top 100 with her dance hit “I Believe”.
Being able to share the top 100 charts with artist from all over the world who are well renowned like Imanbek, David Guetta and Marshmello, it is an honour and a proud moment not only for Belee Kaur, but for India as well. Belee believes that her story would definitely inspire many independent artist like her, who works very hard and pursue and believe in their music dreams every moment. There was always been a stigma about this, but Belee and her manager/producer, RathMuzik, managed to put it to rest. It just shows that if you believe in something and truly commit to excellence, nothing can stand in your way.
This song is about confidence and truly focusing on your dreams to fulfill them. Life is a journey where you can achieve anything you want as long as you are determined to make it happen. Nothing is impossible if you believe in your dreams, " I Believe"
Everyone is incredibly proud to see that Belee Kaur’s hard work and commitment to create amazing music has paid off in such a spectacular way. It is something that you do not want to miss, especially if you have been following this young star on her Instagram or Facebook page or on her Youtube channel.
We are excited to know that Belee has some incredible projects which are releasing in the coming days that are truly incredible on their own. One of them is a remix with American rapper “Soulja Boy” and another track where she would be featuring the legendary rapper “Future” says Rath.
“It is my first but definitely not the last achievement of my life. I am feeling so proud that i am representing not just Canada but India as well globally. Miracles do happen when you believe in GOD” believes Belee Kaur.
RathMuzik
Rathmuzik Management
rath@rathmuzikmanagement.ca