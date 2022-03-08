Shepard Fairey Lends Support for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with Upcoming Release Benefitting VoteEquality
As part of the Artists 4 ERA project, Fairey joins 28 prominent artists showcasing their fresh and inclusive imagery for today’s ERA movement
With 38 states having ratified the ERA, it is time for our leaders to step-up and enact the will of the people by ensuring that the ERA is adopted.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoteEquality announced today, on International Women’s Day, the launch of it’s latest initiative: Artists 4 ERA. In partnership with 28 prominent artists, including Shepard Fairey, Artists 4 ERA will be releasing limited edition, signed prints to benefit non-partisan, grassroots efforts for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The full collection of artwork will make its debut at the launch event on March 19th in Oakland, California at Oakstop’s Broadway Gallery. From there, the collection will tour the country at events organized by VoteEquality, partner organizations and artists advocating for gender equality.
— Shepard Fairey
Iconic artist Shepard Fairey, known by many for his viral depiction of Barack Obama and his original Women’s March collection, will release 600 limited edition, signed prints through OBEY on March 15th. The prints will be available exclusively through Fairey’s website and will be displayed alongside numerous accomplished artists in the touring collection.
“I grew up at a time when women’s rights were on the rise and it was accepted that the ERA was destined to pass. With 38 states having ratified the ERA, it is time for our leaders to step-up and enact the will of the people by ensuring that the ERA is adopted. It is overdue that gender equality becomes the law of the land,” said Shepard Fairey, internationally renowned artist and activist.
“This project resonated with me because the fight for gender equality has always been rooted in social-justice activism and there is still work to be done.”
Another well-known artist, Chuck Sperry, recently released 250 of his ERA inspired prints to his followers. Sperry has reserved an additional 50 prints to be sold at the kick-off event in Oakland.
“As gender rights are rolled back across the country and as the Supreme Court signals its willingness to forgo precedent, a new generation of activists is stepping up to the fight. Art as a form of expression has a unique way of motivating people and we are deeply grateful to all the artists who contributed to this project,” said Kati Hornung, Executive Director of VoteEquality.
Tickets for the Oakland event can be purchased through the Artists 4 ERA website or through the eventbrite invitation.
Artists included in the Artists 4 ERA collection include: Amanda Lynn, Amir Khadar, Chuck Sperry, Claw Money, Dave Young Kim, Deedee Cheriel, Erin Yoshi, Ferris Plock, Forest Stearns, Gabe Gault, Gilda Posada, Hannah Rothstein, Jennifer White-Johnson, Jodie Herrera, Kate Deciccio, Katty Huertas, Kelly Tunstall, Lee Queza, Miles Toland, Natalie White, Nicole LaRue, Peregrine Honig, Shannon Taylor, Shepard Fairey, Sophia Pineda, Steve Lambert, Tara McPherson, Tracie Ching and Tracey Murrell.
About VoteEquality
VoteEqualityUS is a nonpartisan, grassroots project from the 501c3 Center for Common Ground, promoting equal rights for all Americans. VoteEquality’s vision is to ensure the fully-ratified, 28th Amendment (Equal Rights) is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution to bring America one step closer to delivering on its promise of liberty and justice for all. Donations to VoteEqualityUS, a Center for Common Ground Project, are tax deductible.
Center for Common Ground's EIN is: 82-4589218
Dabney Lawless
VoteEquality
