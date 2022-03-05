Submit Release
Macao Students and teaching staff living in Tanzhou Town of Zhongshan will return to face-to-face teaching on March 7

MACAU, March 5 - The epidemic situation in Tanzhou town of Zhongshan has stabilised. Classes have fully resumed at schools in Tanzhou town since March 7. At the same time, nucleic acid tests were given in the key areas and to the three key population groups in Macao, all people got a negative result. After consulting the health department, the DSEDJ announced that since March 7 (Monday), Macao students and teaching staff of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools residing in Tanzhou town of Zhongshan will return to face-to-face teaching in Macao.

Since the epidemic situation in the neighbouring areas is severe and there are cases of children dying or becoming seriously ill from infection with the new coronavirus, the DSEDJ once again calls on parents to vaccinate their children aged 3 or above as soon as possible to protect the health and safety of their children. Parents can log in to the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment System of the Health Bureau (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/covidvacbook/) to make an appointment.

