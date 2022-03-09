Liana Mendoza Star of SOCIAL DISTURBANCE seals a deal with Dame Dash Studios
The story is a thriller written by LaRea Wilson about the pandemic lockdown incredibly executed by Liana Mendoza as Leza del RioLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dame Dash Studios in association with Homestead Entertainment, Main Stage Productions and EyeDeal Image Films, starring actress Liana Mendoza as Leza del Río in their new film Social Disturbance.
Social Disturbance is a psychological thriller. The Feature Film was released November 19, 2021 with great acceptance on various platforms including Fox Corporation's Tubi TV which was the first to release the film. Dame Dash Studios partnered with Fox Soul in 2022 to bring original content to the live and interactive streaming channel that is dedicated to the African American audience and Social Disturbance also found a home there.
Social Disturbance is a story that happens during a shutdown caused by a deadly virus and a world wide pandemic, while Leza tries to hide her troubled past and dark side. The film is so relatable since the story occurs during a pandemic Lockdown. Executive Producers Liana Mendoza, LaRae Wilson, Amber Cook.
Liana Mendoza who has been an actress with a solid career since childhood, she has been cast in various TV shows from Ray Donovan, Bones, Baskets, American Horror, among others. Liana Mendoza creates an amazing character as Leza del Rio and gives a great performance in the film. After years of acting and several opportunities this is her first leading role. Liana achieved the role and as a result of that Jefe Dame Dash signed her up in a deal to do future collaborations under their umbrella at Dame Dash Studios.
Mendoza has an amazing artistic side and always been surrendered by artists in the entretainment industry, she also has a family of prolific artists. She has always been pursuing her goals in show biz. She is the founder and CEO of Eyedeal Image, her production company, also Liana is a Los Angeles Native and hails from a maternal native ancestry from the original people of the Indigenous Chichimeca Tribe (known as “the original Aztecas”) in Guadalajara, Mexico. Her acting and musical gifts run through her veins from her blood relative, who is a national treasure and left behind a legacy with his passing, Vicente Fernandez. This film portrays her along the performance of the newcomers Jamie Mendoza and in strong supporting role
as Detective Castillo is Adam Mendoza, who are her siblings in real life too.
Social Disturbance has an original Soundtrack and the musical debut of Adam of Los Angeles (Adam Mendoza) who recently signed to blurocrecords as well as other artists, lending their voices to a soundtrack which is available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
Liana Mendoza has a very bright future ahead by the side of Dame Dash and Dame Dash Studios with many upcoming projects including a talk show starring Ana Vergara and the Kash and Dash Blurocrecords documentary and Clew a new feature film as well as a sitcom. She is working with her producing partner Marie Lemelle to bring all this to life.
When Dame Dash saw “Social Disturbance,” it sealed the deal for Mendoza as a producing partner to create content as a writer, filmmaker, and star.
