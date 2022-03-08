ROOMNET AND TATESIDE COLLABORATE TO BRING LEADING HOTEL ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES TO THE UK

Apple Enterprise Partner

Jack Cornish talks about why ROOMNET is a valuable strategic opportunity for business growth.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its plan to extend its reach into the hotel sector TATESIDE is bringing unseen specialised Apple Consulting skills and partnerships to support ROOMNET in supporting its expansion into the United Kingdom hospitality market.

The move to digitization and greater customer demands for personalised experiences is growing at a rapid pace as the hospitality industry recovers. The UK market, in particular, offers a unique potential to separate themselves from their main worldwide competitors by enhancing the guest experience by implementing the solutions provided by ROOMNET.

Jack Cornish, Technical Director of TATESIDE talks about the journey they have started with ROOMNET and why this partnership adds value to their organisation and customers alike.

"For a long time, we've been extending our client base in the hotel and hospitality businesses." We have been developing system solutions and felt the need to broaden our portfolio in order to create great guest experiences. ROOMNET is a perfect partner for us since it is the world's only Apple Enterprise Partner in the sector, has a global network, and serves over 22000 rooms globally. We wanted to find a partner that could not only provide a single point solution, but also accompany us on our journey as we build and adapt our objectives. Our partnership will address the sector's ever-changing needs for guest entertainment and engagement.

We've been working with ROOMNET for a while now, and our partnership has grown stronger as the world of travel opens up and the hotel business gains traction again. Giving customers more control over their experience is an important component of not only the hotel group's, but the industry's overall direction. ROOMNET's depth and breadth of understanding of in-room guest experience compliments this direction. Their Apple TV solution is entirely unique, and it has matured into a leading TV experience platform, offering hotels a plethora of options such as remote device management, Live TV, and the world's largest suite of apps for streaming, music, and gaming. Add to that the ability to personalise guests' experiences in the most secure way possible. The platform enables us to assist our customers in evolving their digital strategy, as well as upgrade and combine systems without the need for big infrastructure modifications in the future."

"ROOMNET has taken great care to put in place an ecosystem of suppliers and partners that are capable of delivering on our goals, so we are naturally excited to partner with TATESIDE. They bring to the table many critical elements (not least of which is extensive AV integration experience) to help us grow the UK market, which has been proving tricky to penetrate. We are very pleased to formalise our relationship with TATESIDE and continue our adventure with them."Darren King, CEO of ROOMNET, stated.

ABOUT TATESIDE

Tateside was founded in 2008, and we have been on a quest to give the greatest audio-visual and IT services ever since. Corporate spaces, hotels, bars, restaurants, retail spaces, private members' clubs, spas, educational spaces, event locations, and houses are all transformed by us. While we operate in a variety of industries, our focus stays consistent: excellent craftsmanship, strong client connections, a proactive service desk, and systems that are tailored to your needs. We are a 'technology neutral' company, this implies that regardless of who manufactures it, we will always choose the finest technology for your needs. We also take pleasure in offering the greatest assistance, both before and after installation, to guarantee you always get the most out of your equipment.

ABOUT ROOMNET

ROOMNET are the Apple Enterprise Partner for hospitality and an innovative provider of hotel entertainment and WiFi solutions. ROOMNET created the first fully featured Apple TV 4k IPTV experience for hotel guests. As well as watching TV, guests can interact with the hotel using guest services applications - order in room dining, arrange housekeeping, make reservations, control the room and even order a fun activity with Viator. With access to the entire Apple App store ecosystem, guests can also use all their favourite App’s – Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and much, much more.

ROOMNET’s solutions enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty by offering a truly unique home-away-from-home hotel experience that enables guests to watch what they want, when they want. To learn more about ROOMNET follow this link to arrange a demo.