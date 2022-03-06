Tendai Morris aka The Hair Whisperer introduced shampoo and conditioner in a hotel that actually works on textured hair
Whisper Whip, a U.S.-based hair supplier, is the first black woman-owned business to supply a hotelMISSOURI, USA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most folks with textured tresses know all too well the difficulties of having to search for travel-friendly haircare essentials. To make matters worse, we often run into the problem of finding one-size-fits-all product options that work for our specific hair type. Wouldn't it be perfect if you had a hotel with a relaxing spa attached to it to help you unwind at the end of the day?
Tendai Morris introduced her Whisper Whip hair collection to the world. The line of hair care products is designed specifically for textured hair, and it includes shampoo, conditioner, and a leave-in treatment.
Now, Morris is making her Whisper Whip products available to hotel guests. She has just signed a deal with The Last Hotel St. Louis, which means that guests will be able to find Whisper Whip shampoo in the hotel's bathrooms.
"I'm so excited to partner with The Last Hotel St. Louis," Morris said. "This is a major milestone for my business, and it means that more people will have access to hair care products that actually work on textured hair."
Morris started her business with the goal of providing high-quality hair care products to people of color. Now, with this new distribution deal, she's one step closer to making that dream a reality. The Last Hotel St. Louis is the first hotel to partner with Morris, but she plans to expand her distribution deal to other hotels in the near future.
As official vendors for a luxury hotel, Whisper Whip is now stocked in all of the rooms. You can also have a shower gel and body lotion in the lineup. 80% of the world’s population are afflicted with some type of curl, wave, or a kink in their hair, and those numbers are rising!
Whisper Whip has 60 different products under its line, which includes skin care products, hair styling, and washing essentials. She is committed to helping the people who are frustrated by the health of their hair. These products serve as a great alternative for those who have sensitivities to other products. Whisper Whip serves in repairing damaged hair, restoring moisture, and adding shine and have 60% more slip than conventional shampoos and conditioners.
"We're always looking for ways to improve our guests' experience, and Tendai's Whisper Whip line is a great addition," said the hotel manager. "We're confident that our guests will love the products and that they'll help us set a new standard for hotel toiletries."
Moreover, Morris doesn't plan to stop anytime soon! She is currently working on a new project that will make it easier for people with textured hair to find the right hair care products while they're on the go.
"I'm so excited to continue working on products that actually work on textured hair," Morris said. "My goal is to make Whisper Whip available to as many people as possible, and I know that this partnership with The Last Hotel St. Louis is a major step in the right direction."
If you're looking for a shampoo and conditioner that work on textured hair, look no further than Whisper Whip. As the first black woman-owned business to supply a hotel in North America, Whisper Whip is setting a new standard for hair care products. Book your stay at The Last Hotel St. Louis today, or visit the Whisper Whip website healthyhair. solutions to learn more about the products.
