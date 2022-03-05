Global Beet Pulp Pellets Market Value to Reach $216.87 million by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beet Pulp Pellets Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Form (Molasses – Based, Plain- Based), Application (Dairy Feed, Equine Feed, Swine Feed), and By Geography
The Global Beet Pulp Pellets Market is accounted for $149.66 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $216.87 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Beet pulp is the rubbery portion of the sugar beet, left after the sugar and liquid have been removed. It is automatically pressed, dried, and then pelletized into a diameter pellet. Pulp pellets are mostly marketed as a prominent and healthier substitute for animal feed, and numerous companies are operating in the same business. It is often used in animal husbandry to feed cattle and also supplied to the industry of animal husbandry as dried flakes or compressed pellets. While feeding it to animals, pulp pellets are usually soaked in water. They are high in energy and fiber and are superior in calcium, protein, and vitamin. The swine segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising consumption of pork meat is estimated to drive the demand for swine feed. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share, due to the growing use of pulp pellets in this province for a variety of uses, including animal feed, equine feed, and others. Europe is projected to have the highest CAGR, due to growing number of French people are giving up on meat consumption to turn vegan and expansion of online sales channels.
Some of the key players profiled in the Beet Pulp Pellets Market include Amalgamated Sugar Company, InterFeed BV, Jelle de Vries BV, LaBudde Group Inc, Michigan Sugar Company, Midwest-Agri-Commodities, Nordik Sugar, Pestel Nutrition, Sucden, and Trouw Nutrition Canada Inc.
