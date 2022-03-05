SAVA Herbals - Gudslep - herbal-sleeping-tablets SAVA Herbals - Actisheeld- herbal immunity SAVA Herbals - Lo-wt -ayurvedic-weight-loss-tablets SAVA Herbals- Livestar- ayurvedic-medicine-for-fatty-liver SAVA Herbals-Musk-ayurvedic-medicine-for-erectile-dysfunction

SAVA Healthcare launches SAVA Herbals (www.savaherbals.com), its herbal formulations business in India

Through SAVA Herbals, we aim to bring together the power of Ayurveda and the path-breaking advanced phytotechnology to promote a healthier lifestyle” — Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav

PUNE, INDIA, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA Healthcare Limited, a Pune headquartered Indian multinational and one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies launched its herbal OTC formulations business under the name of SAVA Herbals.

SAVA Healthcare Limited has a strong footprint globally as well as in India with its human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA Herbals is an extension of the capabilities that we have built over the years in manufacturing herbal extracts of highest purity. The products that are being launched by SAVA Herbals have been developed in-house and tested for clinical efficacy and safety in patients, which is very significant. Each of the herbal ingredients has been carefully chosen for its health benefit. The formulations have been developed in partnership with Gurusolv Naturals Inc.USA.

“Consumers are preferring alternative medicine in order to avoid undesired side effects of allopathic options. Ayurvedic traditions are part of our very existence in Indians. From Curcumin to Ginger, many important herbs form the basic essence of our cuisines. There is considerable growth potential in the herbal OTC market too due to Government of India’s strong thrust through Ayush Ministry”, adds Dinesh Kapoor, CEO of SAVA Healthcare.

Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman, SAVA Healthcare Ltd said, "The company has a state-of-the-art USFDA inspected manufacturing facility located in Malur, Karnataka and it is here that the unique blends of herbal ingredients for the herbal brands are manufactured. Through SAVA Herbals, we aim to bring together the power of Ayurveda and the path-breaking advanced phytotechnology to promote a healthier lifestyle."

In recent years, there has been considerable shift towards safer and reliable options for treating or managing various disease conditions and consumers have become extremely conscious about their health, more so after the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Keeping this in view, SAVA Herbals offers a range of herbal solutions for general well-being and disease conditions.

Actisheeld for enhancing immunity, Gudslep for treating sleep disorder and Lo-wt for weight management are already available through online major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg as well as www.savaherbals.com. Livstar for liver health, Maxper for enhancement of sperm count & motility and Mussk for erectile dysfunction will be launched in the India market in March 2022. Over the next 2 years, SAVA Herbals plans to add safer and effective options in categories hypertension, diabetes.

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and a R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA compliant formulation manufacturing plant near Indore.

SAVA has four business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services, small animal healthcare and herbal extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America,Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery Platforms. SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA is market leader in small animal prescription medicines in Indian market.

For more information:

www.savaglobal.com

www.savaherbals.com

www.savavet.com