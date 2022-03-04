Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 14th Street and Main Drive, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the area of 14th Street and Main Drive, Northwest.

At approximately 6:45 am, the suspect vehicle approached the victim at the listed location. A suspect exited the vehicle, brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle, described as a silver 2017 Honda, was last seen displaying a DC Tag of GR1615. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.